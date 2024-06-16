This $5M Alberta mansion gives total castle vibes with stones ALL over the place

Nestled into the foothills near the gorgeous Alberta Rockies, a nearly $5,000,000 mansion is up for grabs, and it’s giving elegant castle vibes.

The home at 290226 316 Street in Foothills County is just half an hour outside of Calgary. It sits on a gorgeous five acres of land and offers more than 6,500 square feet of total living space.

According to its listing, the mansion is situated between Brown-Lowery Provincial Park and Kananaskis Forest Reserve. It exudes modern castle excellence, with three grand stone fireplaces and 10-foot stone and plaster walls.

Just look at the entrance to the home, with a stone rotunda and stunning lighting.

Towering eight-foot wood French doors lead to the east-side courtyard and to the west-facing deck, which features a built-in gas BBQ, fireplace, overhead heater, and lounging spaces that provide breathtaking views of the foothills and mountains.

Its listing also touts its design, with the main floor rooms being “seamlessly connected, ideal for entertaining” and the home’s kitchen containing custom-built alder wood cabinets and an Aga vented gas range, built-in fridge and freezer, dishwasher, microwave, and plumbed coffee maker.

The kitchen also adjoins to the breakfast nook, dining room, west deck, walk-in pantry and tech centre. This home truly has it all!

The alder staircase leads to the upper loft office and to the lower-level family room, which contains a home theatre, wine cellar, billiards room, and Tulikivi fireplace area.

An ensuited bedroom also completes the lower level, and the walk-out design gives you access to the spa area connection to the hot tub patio. You just know a home of this grand stature needs a hot tub patio!

Two mechanical rooms house all the equipment the mansion needs, including an HVAC system with central air fan coils, HRV, two forced-air furnaces, in-slab and in-floor hydronic heating, ionizer, water treatment, and a wall boiler with a reserve tank.

Parking will likely never be an issue here, too, with a four-car garage, asphalt driveway, and gravel parking pad that can park 12.