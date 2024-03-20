Airline introduces seating option for people who don't want anyone sitting beside them

If you’ve ever experienced the annoyance of constantly being elbowed by someone sitting next to you on a packed flight, you might appreciate what one airline has just done.

Ultra-low-cost American carrier Frontier Airlines has introduced a new seating option that guarantees an empty middle seat if you’re in a window or aisle seat, allowing for some much-appreciated personal space. Plus, there’s extra legroom for added comfort.

This seating option is called “UpFront Plus” and only applies to the first two rows of the plane, which means you can get off the aircraft before most people, too.

“Many consumers strongly prefer a seating option that offers extra space when flying,” said Barry Biffle, CEO of Frontier Airlines.

“Frontier is all about choice and giving consumers the flexibility to customize their travel to suit their individual needs and preferences. UpFront Plus is a great option for those who want expanded personal space and extra comfort.”

According to a release published by the airline on March 12, customers in UpFront Plus will enjoy a window or aisle seat with extra legroom and a guaranteed empty middle seat, providing additional personal space and comfort “at an exceptional value.”

The introductory price for this upgrade is US$49 per passenger per flight segment — around C$67. Customers can apply the upgrade on flights departing on or after April 10, but the introductory price is available only for flights between April 10 and 20.

Unfortunately, Frontier Airlines no longer flies to or from any Canadian destinations.

We’re just hoping other airlines will take note and inspiration. Canadians like to stretch on flights, too!

What do you think?