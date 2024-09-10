NewsTravel NewsCanada

Air Canada customers furious about possible flight cancellations amid looming strike

Irish Mae Silvestre
Irish Mae Silvestre
|
Sep 10 2024, 5:38 pm
Air Canada customers furious about possible flight cancellations amid looming strike
Greg finnegan/Shutterstock | @MagillBarbara/X | @Northstand442/X | @iamwintermute/X |

Thousands of customers’ travel plans are in limbo as Air Canada announced preparations for a possible pilot strike this weekend.

On September 9, the airline stated that talks with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are “nearing impasse over union’s excessive wage demands.” Air Canada is preparing for “an orderly shutdown” should both parties fail to settle.

The 72-hour strike could start as early as 12:01 am ET on Sunday, September 15, with more flights likely to be cancelled as the airline reaches a complete shutdown by Wednesday. More flights could be cancelled if ALPA and Air Canada don’t agree within that period.

air canada strike

sockagphoto/Shutterstock

“We understand and apologize for the inconvenience this would cause our customers,” said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada. “However, a managed shutdown is the only responsible course available to us.”

With 110,000 customers travelling with Air Canada, the impact of the cancellations would be widespread. As a result, customers are urged to either refund their trip or defer their travel plans for later.

The airline’s advanced notice has done little to reassure customers who are frustrated and worried about the possible shutdown.

Despite assurances that customers can reschedule their flights at no cost, some claim they’re getting errors and being charged fees when changing their flights. Others stated that they’ve been unable to reach customer service.

X user @iamwintermute stated, “Just pay the pilots, for f**** sake. The strike is within your control.”

Have your travel plans been affected by the impending strike? Share your experience with us at [email protected].

ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop