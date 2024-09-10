Air Canada customers furious about possible flight cancellations amid looming strike

Thousands of customers’ travel plans are in limbo as Air Canada announced preparations for a possible pilot strike this weekend.

On September 9, the airline stated that talks with the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) are “nearing impasse over union’s excessive wage demands.” Air Canada is preparing for “an orderly shutdown” should both parties fail to settle.

The 72-hour strike could start as early as 12:01 am ET on Sunday, September 15, with more flights likely to be cancelled as the airline reaches a complete shutdown by Wednesday. More flights could be cancelled if ALPA and Air Canada don’t agree within that period.

“We understand and apologize for the inconvenience this would cause our customers,” said Michael Rousseau, president and CEO of Air Canada. “However, a managed shutdown is the only responsible course available to us.”

With 110,000 customers travelling with Air Canada, the impact of the cancellations would be widespread. As a result, customers are urged to either refund their trip or defer their travel plans for later.

The airline’s advanced notice has done little to reassure customers who are frustrated and worried about the possible shutdown.

Listen carefully @AirCanada I will NEVER fly with you again. You keep finding new ways to disappoint. I’m spending my vacation trying to figure out how I’m going to get home. — Robert A. Klosa (@Klosaro) September 10, 2024

My 70 y/o parents are taking a once-in-a lifetime trip to Europe on the 20th. This is their last chance to do this b/c of my mom’s health. For the love of god, resolve this before Sept 20. Don’t ruin this for them. Can you at least pretend you care about your customers?? — Erin (@thequeenofsiba) September 10, 2024

How am I as a parent spouses to explain to my young kids that the trip we been saving up ain’t gonna happen due to corporate greed.

My son for last 2 months every day has been looking forward to Mexico. Now I can’t afford allerernate flights. #shameaircananda — Markpaul (@markpaul87) September 9, 2024

So what happens after the 23rd—does your flight schedule magically resume? Having experienced pilots working to rule on our way out, nearly missing that connection, we’re understandably concerned about how we’re going to get home. Get your act together! — Adrienne Stevenson (@ajs4t) September 9, 2024

Despite assurances that customers can reschedule their flights at no cost, some claim they’re getting errors and being charged fees when changing their flights. Others stated that they’ve been unable to reach customer service.

@AirCanada

Is anyone working

I called yesterday sat on hold for 3 hours then called again last night asked for call back and never got one sitting on my 4th hour listing to your hold music today HELP — barbara magill (@MagillBarbara) September 10, 2024

Hairy Canada @AirCanada this is what we are dealing with when trying to cancel your unpredictable flight: pic.twitter.com/Gidm1wqtIW — Ivan Rodriguez (@ivanrdgz) September 10, 2024

To add insult to injury, when you login to book your return flight home 3 days earlier than planned because of the strike, depending on the selection of time of day you want, there are up charges. — @tim (@SpraggsTim) September 10, 2024

Very disappointed with @AirCanada tonight. You email about free changes due to strike but then you try and charge me $5600 to travel the date before. Shame!! — whitethunder (@whitethunder) September 10, 2024

Please get to the table and sort out this situation. We want to need to get to places. Your the country’s flag ship carrier — Stephen Mclean (@Northstand442) September 10, 2024

How can I confirm if my upcoming flight is one of the cancelled flights on Sunday?? I have been trying to reach customer service all day and cannot get hold of anyone! — Nader Toma (@NaderToma3) September 9, 2024

X user @iamwintermute stated, “Just pay the pilots, for f**** sake. The strike is within your control.”

Have your travel plans been affected by the impending strike? Share your experience with us at [email protected].