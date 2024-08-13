Hiker found dead on slope of Mount Smuts in Kananaskis area

RCMP in western Alberta say a hiker that was reported missing yesterday has been located dead on the slope of a mountain in Kananaskis.

Mounties say Kananaskis RCMP received a report on Monday just before 10 am of a 24-year-old missing hiker in the Kananaskis area.

RCMP then informed Kananaskis Emergency Services (KES), who replied back that a conservation officer was already on their way to the area to find the trailhead where the hiker may have started.

RCMP were told shortly later that the missing person’s vehicle was located, spurring police to send a helicopter, and by noon, KES advised RCMP that the missing hiker had been located deceased on the western slope of Mount Smuts.

The hiker’s body was transported out of the area and subsequently taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

At this time, the death does not appear suspicious.

The hiker who died has been identified by his family as Zachary Coates, who had been missing after informing his family he would be going to Mount Smuts.

RCMP added in its news release that its members “express our heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the deceased.”