Taking a cab to Calgary International Airport (YYC) will be a little pricier starting in the new year.

As of January 15, 2024, passengers heading to YYC in a taxi will pay a $4 inbound (drop-off) fee, something that ride-share services like Uber and Lyft already have in place.

The fee, implemented by the Calgary Airport Authority (CAA), will be applied across the airport campus: from Aero Drive/11th Street and connected properties on the west down, down to McKnight Boulevard, to McCall Way and adjoining properties, and the terminal itself.

The outbound (pick-up) taxi fee, however, will be decreased from $5 to $4.50 on the same date.

“We appreciate that change in pricing impacts our guests,” CAA Vice President and CFO Rob Palmer said in a statement.

“These decisions are made after careful consideration and review with the customer experience top of mind.”

The CAA said these changes are going to create “a level playing field” for taxis and ride-share companies.

The organization collects both the inbound and outbound fees from the taxi and ride-share operators — which are paid for by passengers — and uses them for upgrades and improvements to its facilities and operations.