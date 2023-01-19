Calgary Police charge six youths in violent swarming attack

Six young people have been charged with assault by Calgary Police after allegedly swarming two store employees after their shift.

The incident happened in November and police say it left the two employees with significant injuries.

Police say that in the afternoon of November 1, a group of young males had been asked to leave the Shoppers Drug Mart on 17th Avenue SW, after causing a disturbance. They did leave the store but stayed outside the entrance. One employee from the store left after his shift was done and was engaged in a verbal altercation by the group. Things escalated and the employee was repeatedly physically assaulted. Another store employee attempted to intervene and was also assaulted by the group.

Calgary Police investigated the incident and identified seven of the eight suspects. Six of them have been arrested and each has been charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault. They were released from custody and will next appear in court next month. They are between the ages of 15 and 17 and cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

A seventh suspect has been identified and officers are currently attempting to locate the person to speak to them regarding their involvement. This person is believed to be 18 years old.

Calgary Police say that the eighth person involved remains unidentified and his age remains unknown. Investigators believe he is known to the seventh suspect and is described as average height for a male between the ages of 16 and 18, with a slim build, a medium-dark skin tone, wearing a dark winter jacket with a black fur-lined hood, black sweatpants, and white running shoes.

Anyone who may know his identity is asked to contact Calgary Police at the non-emergency number 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided through Crime Stoppers.