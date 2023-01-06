A suspected stolen vehicle crashed into a Calgary home

A family got a very scary wake-up call when a suspected stolen vehicle crashed into their Calgary home Friday morning.

Calgary Police Service (CPS) say they got the call early in the morning.

“At approximately 1:30 am, today, Friday, January 6, 2022, police were called to the area of 20A Street and 76th Avenue SE for reports of a truck striking a home. Upon arrival, police located a truck that had collided with a home, causing significant structural damage to the home.”

CPS also said that no one in the home was injured.

“The truck is believed to be stolen. The driver of the truck was transported to hospital with serious injuries but has since been upgraded to stable condition,” police said.

Police remained on the scene hours after the collision took place.