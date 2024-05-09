"Gotta be better": Calgary Wranglers are facing playoff elimination

The Calgary Wranglers’ backs are against the wall as they prepare for Game 4 against the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday night.

The Calgary Flames’ AHL affiliate appeared to be in the driver’s seat of this second-round series in the early going, taking Game 1 by a 4-1 final. It improved their playoff record to a perfect 3-0 following a first-round sweep in their best-of-three series versus the Tucson Roadrunners.

The Wranglers came very close to taking a 2-0 series lead at the Saddledome last Sunday but fell by a 4-3 overtime final on a goal scored by Firebirds forward Devin Shore. Despite the goal being rather controversial, given that it appeared to be offside, the Wranglers remained cool and collected afterward, which many thought boded well heading into Game 3.

This game was as back-and-forth as they come, and at one point, it was tied 3-3 and 4-4 in the third. Ultimately, the Firebirds walked away with a 7-5 victory. Despite the disappointing loss, however, the Wranglers saw plenty of positives in this one, including three goals from their power play, which had struggled so far in the playoffs.

“I was happy to see our power play get on the board; we need it for sure in the playoffs,” said head coach Trent Cull. “That was great. It gave us a chance tonight. We give up a shortie in the third that certainly didn’t help, but that’s more of a personnel than it is the system.”

Another positive to build off of was the strong offensive performances from many, including some of the Flames’ top prospects.

Jeremie Poirier evens this game up less than a minute into the third period. He's at one goal and two assists on the night pic.twitter.com/v0WXsajWEq — Paige Siewert (@thathockeygirly) May 9, 2024

Leading the way was Jeremie Poirier, who had a goal and two assists on the night. Adam Klapka, who has had a phenomenal postseason, was able to find the back of the net, as was Jakob Pelletier, while Matt Coronato had a lone assist.

Adam Klapka jams in the second goal of the night for the Wranglers to make it a 2-2 game. Sam Morton and Jeremie Poirier assisted pic.twitter.com/qJ2Royq7vM — Paige Siewert (@thathockeygirly) May 9, 2024

Jonathan Aspirot, 24, also had a big night, scoring the opening goal and contributing an assist. Despite the impressive game, he knows that he and his teammates will need to be better to fight off elimination in Game 4.

“I think we stayed in the game, found a way to score some goals and bring some pucks to the net,” said Aspirot. “But, we’ve gotta be better next game.

“We’ve just gotta stick to our game plan. Don’t deviate from it. Stick to it and play the way we’re supposed to play.”

Game 4 between these two will get underway tomorrow, starting at 8 pm MT. If necessary, a fifth and final outing will take place on Sunday at 4 pm MT.