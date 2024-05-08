SportsHockeyFlames

Flames fans worried Tij Iginla won't be available to draft at ninth overall

May 8 2024
There has been plenty of speculation now that the Calgary Flames will look to take Tij Iginla at the 2024 NHL Draft.

As Flames fans know, Iginla is the son of franchise icon Jarome. According to many experts, including TSN’s Bob McKenzie, he is projected to go right around 10th in this year’s draft. That would line up well with the Flames, who, following yesterday’s draft lottery, will select ninth this June.

After a mediocre rookie season in the WHL, Iginla has seen his draft stock rise dramatically this year, thanks to an impressive 47-goal, 84-point season with the Kelowna Rockets. He also dominated for Team Canada recently at the IIHF 2024 U-18 World Championship, scoring six goals and 12 points in only seven games.

That big performance helped Canada capture the gold medal and has some Flames fans worried that by the time general manager Craig Conroy walks to the podium to make his first pick, Iginla won’t be available.

For now, Flames fans will have to sit back and wait to see how things play out. It will all be determined by the first day of the draft, which will take place at the Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28.

