Woman in hospital after bizarre stabbing in Red Deer Superstore

RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a bizarre stabbing incident in Red Deer.

Police say that around 12:20 pm on Friday (February 3), they were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on 51 Street in Red Deer after reports of a stabbing.

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck after a confrontation in one of the aisles with the suspect.

According to RCMP, the suspect is a female with a light complexion and light brown hair who was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a white hoodie. At one point she was seen with a male associate while in the store.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200.