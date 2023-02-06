NewsCrime

Woman in hospital after bizarre stabbing in Red Deer Superstore

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 6 2023, 5:16 pm
Woman in hospital after bizarre stabbing in Red Deer Superstore
Red Deer RCMP | Jeff Whyte/Shutterstock

RCMP are on the hunt for a suspect after a bizarre stabbing incident in Red Deer. 

Police say that around 12:20 pm on Friday (February 3), they were called to the Real Canadian Superstore on 51 Street in Red Deer after reports of a stabbing. 

The victim, a 23-year-old woman, was stabbed in the neck after a confrontation in one of the aisles with the suspect.

According to RCMP, the suspect is a female with a light complexion and light brown hair who was wearing a black jacket, black pants, and a white hoodie. At one point she was seen with a male associate while in the store.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition. 

Police are asking anyone with information to call the Red Deer RCMP at 403-406-2200.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.