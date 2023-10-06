Woman critically injured after falling out of speeding Cadillac in southern Alberta

RCMP says a woman was critically injured after falling out of a speeding Cadillac Escalade in southern Alberta.

On Wednesday at approximately 7 pm, Mounties stated that witnesses reported a red Cadillac Escalade speeding through a construction zone on Silver Sage Road in Brooks, and then saw a female falling out of the passenger side door.

The circumstances leading up to the woman exiting the vehicle are unclear and RCMP believe officers have located the Cadillac abandoned on the west side of Brooks.

The woman was critically injured as a result of this incident and remains in hospital.

Offices are trying to piece together a timeline regarding the vehicle and are seeking any witnesses who may have encountered the Cadillac between Wednesday at 7 pm and Thursday at 12 pm.