While last night’s 6-3 loss to the San Jose Sharks was extremely disappointing, Calgary Flames fans are more focused on a comment that was made postgame.

This past week, there was plenty of trade speculation surrounding Jacob Markstrom, who was nearly dealt to the New Jersey Devils. Talks about Markstrom then cooled off for a short time, only to get completely re-ignited last night.

After the game had ended, Dustin Wolf, who was rather surprisingly given the start, made a comment that has many speculating a deal for Markstrom may be near completion.

“I didn’t expect to play today, but I’m super happy I got to,” Wolf said.

While it may simply be looking into things too much, the comments are interesting, given everything surrounding Markstrom at this time. The 34-year-old turned even more heads by tossing pucks into the crowd during warmups, something that is not normally a part of his routine, even in backup duties.

“Just me, but the scene with Markstrom during the end of warmups tonight reminded me when then-GM Brad Treliving watched the final practice of last season from the bench,” TSN’s Salim Valji wrote on X. “You just feel the air is different, given how out-of-character they were and the noise around them.”

Should the Flames move Markstrom, the return is expected to be a big one. The Swedish netminder is having a phenomenal season, as his 32.77 goals saved above expected (GSAx) leads the NHL.

As exciting as building for the future is for Flames fans, trading Markstrom is certainly a risk. Dustin Wolf is an intriguing prospect but has done little to show he is NHL-ready. After allowing six goals on 31 shots last night versus the Sharks, he now owns a 3.91 goals against average (GAA) along with a .878 save percentage (SV%) through six appearances with the Flames.