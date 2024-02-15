There are plenty of trade rumours swirling around the Calgary Flames right now, but the players don’t appear to be phased by it.

The Flames have already traded both Nikita Zadorov and Elias Lindholm this season as they look to better their roster for the future. They aren’t expected to be done, either, as Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin are likely to be dealt, while there has been noise about a potential Jacob Markstrom deal.

At times, it can be difficult for teams to focus on the task of winning games when the futures of many in the dressing room are uncertain. That doesn’t appear to be the case for the Flames, however.

“You’ve gotta think more than half of it’s bullsh*t,” Kadri told reporters this morning. “I don’t really pay too much attention to it, honestly. You scroll through some articles, but at the end of the day, who really knows?”

"I don't think we can afford to take anybody lightly. So, we're going to come out here and going to be prepared.” Nazem Kadri looks ahead to tonight's match-up vs. the Sharks at the 'Dome. pic.twitter.com/tG5JDJ90Ao — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 15, 2024

Despite losing their most recent game by a 2-0 final to the New York Rangers, the Flames have been playing some good hockey as of late and, as a result, find themselves in the playoff hunt. They enter tonight’s game versus the San Jose Sharks just three points behind the St. Louis Blues for a wild-card position.

Of the three players facing uncertain futures, Tanev seems to be the most likely to be moved. The 34-year-old, who remains one of the better shutdown defencemen in the game, is set to become a UFA this summer. Several playoff-bound teams would love to add him, as he is incredible on the penalty kill and is more than capable of playing a top-four role at even strength.

Hanifin is a bit more of a question mark, as the Flames are still waiting to hear from him on whether or not he is interested in signing an extension. If put on the block, there will also be a number of suitors for him, including the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Late last week, there was some serious chatter about a potential trade with the New Jersey Devils involving Markstrom. Talks have since cooled off but could very well pick back up in the coming weeks, given the Devils’ desperate need for a goaltender. While nothing is set in stone, we could see several Flames moves ahead of the March 8th trade deadline.