Nearly 50 cm of snow fell in Alberta and a big record was shattered (PHOTOS)

It was a snow-filled weekend for various parts of Alberta this weekend, and one big record was shattered in the City of Calgary.

A new report by Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has shed light on just how much of the fluffy stuff fell on YYC and the surrounding areas, and boy oh boy did some spots get walloped.

“After a tame start to the fall, heavy snow came to southern Alberta beginning Friday night but has now come to an end,” the federal weather agency stated.

“Snowfall records, which began in 1881 were broken at Calgary International Airport. Previously the record for October 22, was 18 cm, which fell in 1939. Calgary International Airport reported a one-day total of 19 cm setting a new record for this day.”

Environment Canada added that the snowfall event total for Calgary (Friday night to Sunday morning) has been reported as 23 cm.

In addition to Calgary’s snowfall record, as of 6 pm MDT October 23rd, the following snowfall amounts have been received by ECCC’s observation network, in centimetres:

Claresholm: 19

Pincher Creek: 31

Waterton: 36

Beaver Mines: 42

Pekisko: 45

I shoulda never mocked that heavy snowfall warning Friday. 18 inches and still coming down in the south pinch. #abstorm pic.twitter.com/4nO6pnvLg6 — Matt Nodge (@MattNodge) October 23, 2022

The following snowfall totals have been received by third-party websites, such as Twitter and Facebook, in centimetres:

Cochrane Area: 15-22

Calgary Area: 15-23

Exshaw Area: 23

Kananaskis Valley Area: 27

Nanton Area: 33

Pincher Creek Area: 39-48

Environment Canada said that its summary may contain preliminary or unofficial information and does not constitute a complete or final report.

If you are curious, we talked to an expert at ECCC and they combed through the past 10 years of data for when the first significant snowfall in Edmonton and Calgary occurred. Take a look!