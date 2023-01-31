Winefest Calgary returns next month to Stampede Park
Wine-o-clock really seems to come around faster in the wintertime, and that’s why we are so excited Winefest Calgary is returning.
This is a huge celebration of the wine industry at large happening on Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18.
This popular festival showcases hundreds of wines of all styles and flavours. You’ll be able to try an all-inclusive sampling of red, white, port, sparkling, and dessert wines from the most celebrated wine regions around the world.
Guests will also be treated to a selection of sweet and savoury hors d’oeuvres which sounds like a wine-derful time to us.
- You might also like:
- Jollibee is officially opening a new Alberta location this spring
- A 1950s diner experience run by rude "Karens" is coming to Calgary this spring (PHOTOS)
- All 15 La Poutine Week Calgary participants revealed
So, who will be there? The full list will be released one week prior to the show, but well over 300 wine vendors are expected.
Drinking for a good cause? Winefest also has a partnership with the Calgary Food Bank and will be making a $1 food donation for every pound of food donated (donations are also being accepted).
Tickets are on sale now so don’t miss out on this premiere YYC food event.
View this post on Instagram
Winefest Calgary
When: Friday, February 17, and Saturday, February 18, 2023
Where: BMO Centre — Stampede Park
Price: Starting at $115