Dreaming of a white Christmas in Calgary? There might still be hope

There’s still a chance for those dreaming of a white Christmas in Calgary.

Any other year, a snowy Saturday morning in December would be a regular occurrence for this city.

With the prospect of a brown Christmas this year, thanks in part to record-breaking heat, the early snowfall on Christmas Eve’s eve was news — and offered a glimmer of hope.

The amount of snow that fell in Calgary on Saturday varied by area. According to the City of Calgary, it was “light” but enough for crews to to plow through lanes and apply material to the road.

“Watch for trouble spots, such as hills, bridge decks and intersections. Calgarians are reminded to adjust to winter conditions,” the City said in a statement.

But with under 48 hours until Christmas, will the snow stick? Or are we bound for a brown Christmas as previously expected?

It looks like the weather will stay below zero, at least for Saturday and Sunday, with daytime temperatures expected to hover around 0ºC, falling to -8ºC in the evening and -16ºC overnight the day before Christmas Eve.

Sunday looks much cooler, offering much more promise of the snow to stick around.

In the morning, the weather is expected to stay around the -16ºC mark, warming up throughout the day to -3ºC in the afternoon, before falling to -7ºC in the evening and -12ºC overnight.

Christmas Monday looks a little warmer than the previous day, with temperatures that morning expected to be -7ºC, later rising to 0ºC in the afternoon.

It’ll be clear skies and sunny between Saturday and Monday.

So will we see a white Christmas in Calgary this year? We very well might.

We could also see a white Boxing Day, with a mix of snow and rain forecast for Tuesday afternoon.