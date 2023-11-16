Events

"Wheel of Fortune Live!" is coming to Alberta and you can spin for some BIG prizes

Emma Kilburn-Smith
Emma Kilburn-Smith
|
Nov 16 2023, 9:30 pm
"Wheel of Fortune Live!" is coming to Alberta and you can spin for some BIG prizes
@wheeloffortunelive/Instagram

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Wed, November 22, 6:30pm

Rhythm & Howl Wine and Dinner Series

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Sat, December 9, 1:00pm

Dave's Big Art Show Holiday Edition

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Fans of the American television game show Wheel of Fortune will be happy to hear a “spin-off” version will be making its way to Alberta this year with tons of prizes to be won.

The TV show has over 26 million viewers every week and has awarded over $250 million in prizes over 41 seasons, and it’s now bringing some of those prizes to audiences across North America, including spots in Alberta!

The game show was adapted to the stage and will give guests the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel of Fortune to win prizes like trips to Paris or Hawaii and up to $10,000 cash.

Guests are randomly selected from the audience to go on stage to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles, just like in the TV show!

The live stage show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA and “is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios,” according to a press release.

There will also be audience games for everyone else who isn’t chosen to go on stage.

Wheel of Fortune Live! in Alberta

When: May 11 in Edmonton and May 12 in Calgary
Where: The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino in Calgary and the River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton
Price: Tickets start at $44.99 and can be purchased online here for Calgary and here for Edmonton

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Emma Kilburn-SmithEmma Kilburn-Smith
+ Listed
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop