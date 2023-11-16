Fans of the American television game show Wheel of Fortune will be happy to hear a “spin-off” version will be making its way to Alberta this year with tons of prizes to be won.

The TV show has over 26 million viewers every week and has awarded over $250 million in prizes over 41 seasons, and it’s now bringing some of those prizes to audiences across North America, including spots in Alberta!

The game show was adapted to the stage and will give guests the chance to spin a replica of the iconic Wheel of Fortune to win prizes like trips to Paris or Hawaii and up to $10,000 cash.

Guests are randomly selected from the audience to go on stage to call consonants, buy vowels, and maybe even solve puzzles, just like in the TV show!

The live stage show is produced by Right Angle Entertainment in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television and UTA and “is the one-and-only way fans can experience America’s Game® in person outside of Sony Pictures Studios,” according to a press release.

There will also be audience games for everyone else who isn’t chosen to go on stage.

Wheel of Fortune Live! in Alberta

When: May 11 in Edmonton and May 12 in Calgary

Where: The Grey Eagle Resort and Casino in Calgary and the River Cree Resort and Casino in Edmonton

Price: Tickets start at $44.99 and can be purchased online here for Calgary and here for Edmonton