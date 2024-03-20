A big change is coming to the rules of the water at Waterton Lakes National Park thanks to the threat of invasive species.

Parks Canada says starting April 1, all non-motorized watercraft from outside of the park are prohibited from entering water bodies in Waterton Lakes National Park.

It’s part of a move to protect the park and regional waters from harmful aquatic invasive species (AIS), including invasive mussels and whirling disease beginning this year.

The Waterton Lake chain is the headwaters of the Waterton River, which feeds into the Oldman River and the broader South Saskatchewan River watershed.

“Due to high recreation use within the park and the locations visitors and their watercraft arrive from, the park represents a high risk for introducing additional AIS into this watershed (whirling disease is already present downstream of the Waterton dam). If a species like invasive zebra or quagga mussels entered the broader watershed, they could cause millions of dollars in damage and in cleanup costs to the region,” Parks Canada stated.

Parks Canada added that it has been taking action on aquatic invasives for several years, including operating a mandatory inspection program for nonmotorized watercraft from 2021 to 2023. However, program compliance was estimated to be less than 60% of watercraft users.

If you are planning on visiting the national park this year, it adds that other water equipment that is not prohibited still requires a self-certification permit. This includes:

Fishing equipment

Scuba gear

Inflatable toys and floats (rafts, inner tubes, children’s toys).

Packable or inflatable kayaks, paddleboards, hydrofoils and canoes are considered non-motorized watercraft and are prohibited from entering waterbodies in Waterton Lakes National Park.