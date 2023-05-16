You won't be able to visit a popular waterfall in the Alberta Rockies this summer

A popular waterfall in the Alberta Rockies won’t be accessible this summer, according to a notice by Alberta Parks.
Alberta Forestry, Parks, and Tourism is closing the Crescent Falls Provincial Recreation Area to “support construction activities to upgrade the site” from June 2023 to June 2024.
The roaring Crescent Falls in the recreation area plummets 30 metres over two ledges and offer breathtaking views of the Bighorn River Valley.
The notice added that the area is closed to reduce danger to the general public as contractors work in the area, moving heavy equipment and materials on land and near water and to aid in construction efficiency.
“It is more time- and cost-effective to complete this project during optimal weather conditions,” the notice added along with the contractor needing to be able to work without keeping track of the public in the area.
Access to Crescent Falls will be gated at Highway 11. Construction crews will also monitor the construction areas and barricades with Conservation officers enforcing the area closure under the Provincial Parks Act. People popping by are reminded to not cross construction barriers and follow all signage.
The work will aim to enlarge parking areas, upgrade access roads down to the lower area, install a new pedestrian trail to the lower day-use area, install a new vehicle crossing, upgrade day use area, increase signage, install additional toilets and bear-proof garbage bins and upgrade safety features throughout the PRA.
Crescent Falls is approximately half an hour west of Nordegg.