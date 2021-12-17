Walmart Supercentre reopens in Calgary following $13M renovation

Walmart Canada’s newly remodelled Calgary Northland Village Mall store reopened this week as a new Supercentre after an extensive upgrade.

Previously, the store was open as a standard Walmart location; however, after the company invested more than $13 million into this renovation, it has launched as a Supercentre with an expanded assortment of products and services and an updated look and feel.

The new Supercentre boasts a unique layout with a contemporary atmosphere, including new flooring at the entrance. Other upgraded aspects include the colour palette, fixtures, front façade, in-store signage, lighting, and ceiling tiles.

The store is an anchor at Northland Village Mall, which is set to be redeveloped into an open-air shopping complex beginning in early 2022.

The Calgary Northland Walmart hired more than 50 associates for the renovation and employs more than 235 associates for its day-to-day operations. The renovation also created approximately 150 trade and construction jobs.

The upgraded store opened to the public on December 16 at 5005 Northland Drive NW, and is set to begin offering a convenient grocery pickup service on December 21.

One-third of the 148,000-square-foot store is now dedicated to fresh groceries, including a new international food offering that caters to the Southeast Asian community.

The location’s pharmacy has been renovated and the Walmart says that the pharmacy team is eager to offer customers expert advice, help with healthcare issues, and assistance with products and prescriptions. Customers can purchase COVID-19 rapid antigen tests in-store or book a COVID-19 or flu vaccination appointment online.

The store’s health and wellness area has also been revamped and expanded, and the cosmetics department has been fitted with new upgrades.

“Our new Walmart will offer our customers the options they have been asking for — a one-stop shop for their shopping needs,” said Store Manager Kody O’Blenis in a press release.

“I am excited to be able to offer our customers the freshest of offerings in meat and produce, in-store baked goods, an in-store deli, a fresh sushi counter and a wide selection of other items at Walmart’s everyday low prices.”

With the reopening of the Calgary Northland Walmart, there are now 10 Supercentre locations in the city.

Address: 5005 Northland Drive NW, Calgary

Phone: 403-247-8585

