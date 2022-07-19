A Look Inside: $1.5M home with dazzling Wabamun Lake views (PHOTOS)

It may be situated on one of Alberta’s busiest lakes, but a $1.5 million home on Wabamun Lake offers a slice of lake living all to yourself.

Located at Betula Beach, the six-bedroom, four-bathroom home was built in 2018 and offers 100 feet of lakefront property.

It’s also located in the only gated community on Wabamun, so whoever gets this massive lakehouse is living the luxe life!

The bungalow with a walkout basement offers more than 2,900 square feet of living space, with vaulted ceilings and floor-to-ceiling triple-glazed windows offering incredible views of the lake, according to its listing.

C’mon, imagine morning coffees or sunset drinks with THAT view?! We are daydreaming of it all.

The main floor holds two bedrooms, one with a four-piece and another with a two-piece bathroom, a floor-to-ceiling stone gas fireplace with a fir mantel, granite countertops and all the appliances under the sun to cook up a storm.

The walk-out level offers three bedrooms, along with a three-piece and a two-piece bathroom, a games area featuring a stone floor-to-ceiling gas fireplace and access to a huge 900-square-foot deck that is partially covered and features reclaimed brick along with a wood-burning fireplace.

So if you are on the market for a dream lakehouse and you’ve got some deep pockets, we think you should take a drive out to Wabamun Lake and check out this home.

