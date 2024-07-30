When choosing where to study, career prospects play a significant factor in which universities you apply to. If your long-term goal is to be a CEO, this spot may be the one for you.

The University of Alberta was ranked among the top Canadian universities that produce the highest number of CEOs, according to the global academic platform Immerse Education.

The organization analyzed LinkedIn data from over 200 top academic institutions worldwide to calculate the percentage of alums who have gained the coveted CEO title based on the school they attended.

It ranked as the eighth-best university in the country. Of 180,403 of its alums on LinkedIn, 2.89% (5,210) became CEOs.

Some notable U of A alumni who became prominent business leaders include Daryl Katz, CEO and chairman of Katz Group, and Greg Zeschuk and Ray Muzyka, co-founders of BioWare.

McGill University came out on top of the Canadian ranking. Out of 225,497 of its alumni on LinkedIn, 4.25% (9,603) became CEOs.

Queen’s University was second, with 4.02% of its 153,620 alumni listed as CEOs. Western University came third, with 3.35% of its 191,077 alums holding the leadership title.

The university was the only institution in Alberta that made it into Canada’s top 10 list. Unfortunately for Canada, no Canadian schools made it to the top global rankings list.

California’s Stanford University took the top spot for the school that has produced the most CEOs in the world. Out of its 334,276 alumni on LinkedIn, 9.21% of those carried the title.

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) placed second, with 8.49% of alumni listed as CEOs. Princeton, Yale, and the University of Pennsylvania rounded out the top five spots.

With files from Beth Rochester.