Class-action lawsuit certified against Uber in Alberta

A class-action lawsuit against Uber has been certified in Alberta, with two law firms alleging the ride-hailing company breached its statutory and contractual duties to Alberta drivers and delivery people who used the Uber app.

According to McKenzie Lake Lawyers LLP and Duboff Edwards Schachter Law Corporation, it’s alleged that Uber failed to provide Alberta drivers and delivery people with minimum wage, overtime pay, vacation pay, public holiday and premium pay, as well as making CPP and EI contributions on their behalf.

The allegations have yet to be proven in the Alberta Court of King’s Bench, where the class action will be seeking a decision.

“Uber denies all of the plaintiff’s allegations. Uber’s response to the plaintiff’s claims is that Alberta drivers and delivery people are not employees of Uber, but rather are customers of Uber. In the alternative, Uber also contends that Alberta drivers and delivery people are independent contractors,” the news release stated.

Daily Hive has reached out to Uber regarding this lawsuit, but has yet to hear back.