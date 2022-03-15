Flames GM Treliving says team "looking to add" at trade deadline

Calgary Flames general manager Brad Treliving knows that he has his work cut out for him ahead of this year’s NHL trade deadline on March 21 at 1 pm MT.

Capfriendly.com lists the Flames as having an anticipated $865k of cap space available on deadline day, meaning the Flames wouldn’t be able to make a major trade without sending out a roster player first.

“We’re certainly a team that’s looking to add to our roster, not take off it, so you’re the one who has to be a little more proactive because people aren’t coming for your players,” said Treliving in an appearance Monday on Sportsnet 650’s Eric Francis Show.

Treliving added that the amount of trade talks have been “normal” for this time of the season, but have been picking up as of late.

“It’s been pretty quiet up until probably the last day or so,” he said. “There’s lots more communication going on. And I expect that to, to go on right through the weekend. And we’ll see where we get to come next Monday.”

The Flames lead the Pacific Division with 79 points in 59 games, while sitting second overall in the Western Conference entering Tuesday. Playoffs are a near-certainty for the Flames at this point of the season, but the Flames know as well as anyone that success is far from guaranteed even after securing a berth.

Since advancing to the Stanley Cup Finals in 2004, the team has just one victory in a best-of-seven series, topping the Canucks in 2015. (They also beat the Jets 3-1 in the 2020 Qualifying round in the COVID-19 influenced NHL bubble, but fell to the Stars in six games).

The Flames’ biggest trade of the season might’ve actually already happened, when they acquired Tyler Toffoli from the Montreal Canadiens from Montreal on February 14.

“We made a significant transaction a month ago with bringing in Tyler Toffoli, so I think we’ve been aggressive here,” Treliving said. “We’ll see what the week brings. We like our team, so you’ve always got to manage that as well as trying to find ways to give yourself the best opportunity you can. We’ll continue to work at it.”