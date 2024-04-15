Delays expected at major Banff National Park entrance due to construction

If you are heading to Banff National Park soon, be sure to budget some extra time during your travels, as construction is taking place at a key entrance to the park.

Parks Canada says a major utility upgrade project at the East Gate over the next few weeks will significantly impact normal traffic patterns.

Construction work is expected to begin on Tuesday, April 16, and, weather permitting, be completed on May 3.



To allow the work to be completed, both lanes of the Trans-Canada Highway at the East Gates will be closed for eight days, and through traffic will be re-directed to Lane 1 while the work is underway.

Lane closures due to the construction may result in significant delays, so visitors and residents should plan ahead and give themselves extra time on their way to Banff.



You might also like: Just moved to Alberta? Here are 13 things you need to do this summer

This Alberta city saw the average house price spike $42,000 over past year

Calgary named one of the best places to buy real estate in Canada

Park pass sales will continue through the open lanes, and Parks Canada is reminding people to please slow down and be mindful of on-site workers. Follow the directions of the signage, video message boards, and traffic flaggers.

You can check out 511 Alberta for updates on the construction or delays here.