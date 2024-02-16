NewsUrbanized

You'll have to pay more for parking soon in this Alberta mountain town

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Feb 16 2024, 9:24 pm
You'll have to pay more for parking soon in this Alberta mountain town

If your summer plans involve a trip to Banff, be prepared to pay a little bit extra for parking.

Earlier this week, Banff town council voted to increase visitor parking fees, with the changes set to take effect on May 1.

According to the council, the price increase is an attempt to encourage visitors to park for shorter periods of time, allowing more people to park throughout the day in the busy town centre.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Town of Banff (@banfftown)

The first two floors of the Bear Street Parkade will also become visitor-pay parking areas in addition to the current ground floor. The upper floors of the parkade will remain free, with a nine-hour time limit.

In the off-season (November 1 to April 30), rates will increase from $4 to $5 per hour, and peak season (May 1 to October 31) will rise from $5 to $6 per hour.

Council also hopes the changes will encourage visitors to use free parking at the Train Station and Bow Avenue for longer-term stays.

Banff parking

Town of Banff

As Banff is four square kilometres in area, people can walk in under 10 minutes from the train station parking lot to downtown.

For those who would rather avoid the parking headache altogether, On-It Regional Transit provides a $10 ride to Banff from Calgary.

From downtown Banff, Roam Public Transit connects to every area of town, including top tourist destinations such as the gondola, hot springs and Lake Minnewanka.

Roam also connects to all attractions in the national park, such as Lake Louise, Moraine Lake, and Johnston Canyon.

GET MORE CALGARY NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Urbanized
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop