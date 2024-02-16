You'll have to pay more for parking soon in this Alberta mountain town

If your summer plans involve a trip to Banff, be prepared to pay a little bit extra for parking.

Earlier this week, Banff town council voted to increase visitor parking fees, with the changes set to take effect on May 1.

According to the council, the price increase is an attempt to encourage visitors to park for shorter periods of time, allowing more people to park throughout the day in the busy town centre.

The first two floors of the Bear Street Parkade will also become visitor-pay parking areas in addition to the current ground floor. The upper floors of the parkade will remain free, with a nine-hour time limit.

In the off-season (November 1 to April 30), rates will increase from $4 to $5 per hour, and peak season (May 1 to October 31) will rise from $5 to $6 per hour.

Council also hopes the changes will encourage visitors to use free parking at the Train Station and Bow Avenue for longer-term stays.

As Banff is four square kilometres in area, people can walk in under 10 minutes from the train station parking lot to downtown.

For those who would rather avoid the parking headache altogether, On-It Regional Transit provides a $10 ride to Banff from Calgary.

From downtown Banff, Roam Public Transit connects to every area of town, including top tourist destinations such as the gondola, hot springs and Lake Minnewanka.

Roam also connects to all attractions in the national park, such as Lake Louise, Moraine Lake, and Johnston Canyon.