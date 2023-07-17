Tornado warning issued for areas south of Calgary

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a tornado warning for areas south of Calgary, including Okotoks.

“At 2:53 pm MDT, [ECCC] meteorologists are tracking a thunderstorm that is producing a tornado,” the alert reads.

It says the thunderstorm is located just south of Okotoks and is moving east at 30 km/h.

Landspout TORNADO township road 200 south of okotoks #abstorm 244 pic.twitter.com/qOKzxnLXcZ — Darren Howard (@lightningmanAB) July 17, 2023

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation. Take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches. If you hear a roaring sound or see a funnel cloud, swirling debris near the ground, flying debris, or any threatening weather approaching, take shelter immediately.”

The tornado warning is in effect for Foothills County near High River and Okotoks, as well as Aldersyde and De Winton. The tornado warning does not include Calgary, but the city is currently under a severe thunderstorm warning.

The ECCC says if a tornado approaches, you should get as low as you can.

“Go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell, or interior closet,” the alert advises.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers, and another temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can. As a last resort, lie in a low spot and protect your head from flying debris.”

The ECCC issues tornado warnings when imminent or occurring thunderstorms are likely to produce or are producing tornadoes.