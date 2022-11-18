"It's going to be weird": Tkachuk ready to play former Flames teammates

It’ll be same same for Matthew Tkachuk.

But different.

Tkachuk, now a member of the Florida Panthers after a summer blockbuster swap, will face the Calgary Flames for the first time in his career on Saturday.

“It’s early in the year, but this game still means a lot for our team and for myself,” Tkachuk told media Friday. “I’d be lying to you guys if I said it’s just another game. It’s a little bit different facing your former team.

“But at the end of the day it’s just another game. It’s a game our team has to win. It doesn’t matter if we’re playing Calgary or a team in the other conference or Tampa, a rival. It really doesn’t matter. We need this one. It’s extra special for me knowing pretty much all those guys over there.

“Playing against them, it’s going to be weird.”

Tkachuk spent his first six seasons in the NHL after the Flames made him the No. 6 pick in the 2016 NHL Draft. He had 382 points (152 goals, 230 assists) in 431 career NHL games with Calgary.

He was optioned to Florida in the NHL’s first-ever sign and trade this summer, swapped with Jonathan Huberdeau, MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt, and a conditional first round pick.

“Florida gets Matthew, who is an elite player in the league, and we get Jonathan and MacKenzie. They’re good players,” Calgary coach Darryl Sutter said. “I think everybody’s different. I never was traded and I haven’t been traded yet as a coach…it’s coming, it could come…I think everybody’s different. I coached my brothers. We traded for my brothers. I coached them all except Brian. Traded for all of them. I know about the emotions of it all.

“Matthew made that choice and he was ready for it so he’s jumped right in. Good players do that.”

Tkachuk has settled nicely with his new sunny surroundings, tied for 12th in league scoring with 22 points (six goals, 16 assists) in 15 games. Huberdeau, for comparison, is tied for fifth in team scoring with eight points (two goals, six assists).

Both Huberdeau and Weegar will also play their first game against former mates.

But all eyes in Calgary will be on Tkachuk.

“Lots of guys have been traded before,” Tkachuk said. “I’m sure they’d all say the same thing. It’s probably weird just at the start. Calgary’s the only team I played on. I was there for six years. It’s a pretty decent enough time that it’ll be weird for probably the first shift just seeing the guys.

“After that it’s back to business.”