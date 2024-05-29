Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk is still the same old pest he was for many seasons with the Calgary Flames.

Tkachuk is a very unique talent in today’s NHL. Not only is he one of the game’s elite point producers, but he is also arguably the best in the business when it comes to getting under the skin of opposing teams.

Tkachuk and the Panthers are currently taking on the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final, and the 26-year-old has certainly lived up to his pest label.

In Game 4 last night, Rangers forward Chis Kreider became so frustrated that he attempted to throw Tkachuk’s mouth guard into the crowd following a scrum. Tkachuk explained the entire incident with reporters today, saying he was thankful he was able to retrieve it, while also sharing an excellent chirp he delivered to Kreider immediately after.

Chris Kreider throwing Tkachuk’s mouth guard into some nachos in the lower bowl is the greatest moment of the playoffs pic.twitter.com/QmcFFeDK3z — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) May 29, 2024



“I just have the one [mouth guard],” Tkachuk said. “Luckily, it didn’t go [into] the stands; he just threw it up in the air. Got to wash it off and just use it… I told him that was the best play he made all game. I guess it’s just all game within the game stuff from their side and then from our side.”

Tkachuk told Kreider that throwing his mouthguard in the stands was the best play he made all night ☠️#TimeToHunt | #NYR pic.twitter.com/7ozfYamXpy — Missin Curfew (@MissinCurfew) May 29, 2024

Tkachuk wound up having the last laugh in Game 4, as he and his Panthers teammates were able to walk away with a 3-2 overtime win to even the series up at two apiece. Tkachuk recorded an assist in the outing and is now up to five goals and 19 points through 15 playoff contests.