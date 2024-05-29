Calgary Flames reach new broadcast deal with Sportsnet 960

Sportsnet 960 has served as the home of the Calgary Flames for more than 20 years, and that won’t be changing anytime soon.

This morning, Sportsnet announced that they have renewed their radio broadcast agreement with the Flames. This comes just over a month after the two parties signed an 11-year TV broadcast extension.

“Listen up,” Sportsnet PR wrote on X. “After extending our TV broadcast partnership, today Sportsnet and the Calgary Flames are pleased to announce that we have renewed our radio broadcast agreement, meaning Sportsnet 960 remains Calgary’s home for live audio broadcasts of Flames games.”

🔊LISTEN UP! After extending our TV broadcast partnership, today @Sportsnet and @NHLFlames are pleased to announce that we have renewed our radio broadcast agreement, meaning @Sportsnet960 remains Calgary’s home for live audio broadcasts of Flames games. 🏒🎙️ https://t.co/1tbso2k60x — Sportsnet PR (@SportsnetPR) May 29, 2024

Flames Radio and Flames Talk host Pat Steinberg was quick to express his excitement over the newly agreed-upon deal.

“Proud to see Sportsnet 960 remain the home of the Flames on podcast and radio,” Steinberg said. “Continues the partnership we started more than 20 years ago. Lets goooooooo.”

Proud to see @Sportsnet960 remain the home of the #Flames on podcast and radio. Continues the partnership we started more than 20 years ago. Let’s goooooooo. https://t.co/b07Evp9UNk — Pat Steinberg (@Fan960Steinberg) May 29, 2024

On top of broadcasting all Flames games, Sportsnet 960 includes several daily shows: Flames Talk, The Big Show with Rusic & Rose, and Sportsnet Today 960 with Logan Gordon.

This is good news! https://t.co/rFLNqtD0aT — George Rusic (@GeorgeRusic) May 29, 2024



