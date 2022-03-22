These tiny homes near Calgary are for sale for less than $80,000
For people in downtown Calgary, tiny living isn’t much of a stretch — we’re practically pros at making the most of our limited space. Multipurpose furniture? Check. Under-bed storage? Check.
However, living small in the city doesn’t necessarily translate to low rent, with one-bedroom rentals in Calgary now averaging at $1,267, according to the National Rent Report from Rentals.ca and Bullpen Research and Consulting.
That’s $15,204 over the course of a year, which, depending on your salary, takes up a good chunk of your annual income for a property you don’t even own.
If you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for an apartment, then you may want to consider one of these tiny homes for affordable property ownership in Calgary. These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees), and they’re transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.
Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area, and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park.
Here are some tiny homes currently for sale near Calgary with prices under $80,000.
Tiny Home for Sale – $79,000
- 290 square feet
- Insulated to stay cozy warm all winter long
- Brand new wheels
- Propane heated with two 30-lb propane tanks in front storage hutch
- Metal roof with eavestrough and downspouts to collect rainwater
- Complete electrical with LED lighting and 10 outlets
- Propane three-burner stove with oven
- Separett composting toilet
- Two lofts, including one with room for a king-sized bed, space to sit up in bed, and shelves for clothes
Tiny house 26′ dual axel – $70,000
- Composting toilet and functioning shower
- Unused washing machine included
- Soft-close Ikea cabinets, propane stove, and butcher block countertop in the kitchen
- Couch flips down to create another sleeping space
- Heated by a cubic mini wood stove and plug-in heater
- Sleeping loft comfortably fits a queen size bed with headboard and a dresser
Amazing Tiny Home – $65,000
- 196 square feet
- Former show home
- Two lofts
- 40-gallon freshwater tank
- Electric/gas water heater
- Double sink in the kitchen
- Separate two-piece bathroom with shower
Tiny house on wheels – $62,000
- Eight-and-a-half feet wide by 24 feet long
- Full bath, including a soaker tub with shower
- Queen-sized Murphy bed
- Full kitchen and dining area with sectional sofa/pullout bed
- Laveo dry flush toilet
- Hook-up for a washer/dryer combo in the bathroom (washer/dryer not included)
Cabin/Tiny Home – $30,000
- 12 by 24 feet plus a 10-by-12-foot bathroom addition
- Propane hot water on demand
- Electric baseboards
- Ample lighting
- Composting toilet
- Sleeping loft
Tiny house/bunkhouse, well-insulated, on skids – $12,750
- Well insulated, with a plug-in heater making it suitable to sleep in at -25ºC
- Flush toilet behind a sliding barn door
- Fold-down table
- Extended front deck
With files from Irish Mae Silvestre