These tiny homes near Calgary are for sale for less than $80,000

For people in downtown Calgary, tiny living isn’t much of a stretch — we’re practically pros at making the most of our limited space. Multipurpose furniture? Check. Under-bed storage? Check.

However, living small in the city doesn’t necessarily translate to low rent, with one-bedroom rentals in Calgary now averaging at $1,267, according to the National Rent Report from and Bullpen Research and Consulting.

That’s $15,204 over the course of a year, which, depending on your salary, takes up a good chunk of your annual income for a property you don’t even own.

If you’re tired of paying sky-high rent for an apartment, then you may want to consider one of these tiny homes for affordable property ownership in Calgary. These homes allow you to go off-grid (goodbye condo maintenance fees), and they’re transportable, so you can choose the view you want to wake up to in the morning.

Keep in mind, though, permits for tiny dwellings vary by area, and, just like in the city, you’ll need someplace to park.

Here are some tiny homes currently for sale near Calgary with prices under $80,000.

290 square feet

Insulated to stay cozy warm all winter long

Brand new wheels

Propane heated with two 30-lb propane tanks in front storage hutch

Metal roof with eavestrough and downspouts to collect rainwater

Complete electrical with LED lighting and 10 outlets

Propane three-burner stove with oven

Separett composting toilet

Two lofts, including one with room for a king-sized bed, space to sit up in bed, and shelves for clothes

Composting toilet and functioning shower

Unused washing machine included

Soft-close Ikea cabinets, propane stove, and butcher block countertop in the kitchen

Couch flips down to create another sleeping space

Heated by a cubic mini wood stove and plug-in heater

Sleeping loft comfortably fits a queen size bed with headboard and a dresser

196 square feet

Former show home

Two lofts

40-gallon freshwater tank

Electric/gas water heater

Double sink in the kitchen

Separate two-piece bathroom with shower

Eight-and-a-half feet wide by 24 feet long

Full bath, including a soaker tub with shower

Queen-sized Murphy bed

Full kitchen and dining area with sectional sofa/pullout bed

Laveo dry flush toilet

Hook-up for a washer/dryer combo in the bathroom (washer/dryer not included)

12 by 24 feet plus a 10-by-12-foot bathroom addition

Propane hot water on demand

Electric baseboards

Ample lighting

Composting toilet

Sleeping loft

Well insulated, with a plug-in heater making it suitable to sleep in at -25ºC

Flush toilet behind a sliding barn door

Fold-down table

Extended front deck

With files from Irish Mae Silvestre