The real estate market in Alberta is sizzling hot, and if you got a fat bank account, these expensive homes listed this March are calling your name.

If you don’t have the big bucks for these homes, like literally all of us, it’s still fun to oooh and ahhh over the prospect of one day owning something like them. How lavish!

It’s likely no surprise that all of these mega homes are in the area of Alberta’s two largest cities, Edmonton and Calgary.

So, without further ado, let’s take a gander at the five most expensive homes to hit the market in Alberta this March.

Situated on the banks of the Elbow River, this five-bedroom, five-bathroom home has the VIEWS! It’s like you aren’t even in the city. It’s got an open riser staircase, a huge great room, a European-designed kitchen was a massive island, and a dreamy private balcony off the main bedroom. Switching to the backyard, enjoy the huge patio, built-in outdoor kitchen, fireplaces, and sunken hot tub. Sounds like the backyard to throw a grand party in!

Downstairs offers a TV room, bar, gym, a bedroom and a bathroom with a full steamed room. Ya know, perfect for after the workout. With more than 4,100 square feet of living space, this home sure is enchanting.

Backing onto the River Valley, this estate home offers a dizzying 14,000 square feet of living space with six bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The garage is suitable for eight vehicles, the nanny suite alone is more than 1,000 square feet, and, of course, there is a wine and rec room. It was previously listed for nearly $4.9 million last fall, so you’re saving a few hundred thousand bucks if you purchase this home. What a deal!

Nestled on Britannia Drive, this luxurious home has it all; a beautiful backyard, wide, expansive rooms, and privacy. Boasting five bedrooms and five bathrooms, it’s the perfect spot to raise a family. Kick back and relax in the large family room or work up a sweat in the home gym. The backyard has a pickleball court and an outdoor kitchen on the huge patio, and drive up the heated driveway to the four-car tandem garage. Need we say more? This home is everything!

Listed just below the hefty $5 million price mark, this home just west of Okotoks sits on a massive 65-acre plot of land. The home offers four bedrooms and three bathrooms across its more than 4,000 square feet of living space, including a movie theatre and a games room to entertain family and friends. The heated drive through 1,500 square foot shop is perfect for equipment, feed, delivery trucks, and supplies. It’s the most elegant farmhouse you can ask for!

The granddaddy of them all, this home on Saskatchewan Drive is listed for a neat $5 million, thanks in part to its River Valley views and grand size of more than 9,000 square feet. The 2,000-square-foot rooftop patio with hot tub and observation deck gives panoramic views, and inside, an elevator connects all four floors of the home. Four of the five bedrooms have ensuites, and there’s a garage fit for eight vehicles. With all of those things, it makes sense why this tops the list of most expensive homes in Alberta that’s been listed this March.