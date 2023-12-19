Tij Iginla, son of Flames icon Jarome, receives a big CHL honour

A season to remember keeps on getting better for Tij Iginla.

The eldest son of Calgary Flames icon Jarome Iginla has been scoring at will for the Kelowna Rockets this season, as he has 25 tallies in just 32 games. Thanks to the great success, he has moved up 2024 NHL mock drafts in recent months and is currently being projected as a late first-round pick.

Iginla was able to receive a big honour today thanks to the year he is having, as it was announced that he is one of 40 players who have been selected to play in the annual CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game. The event will take place on January 24 in Moncton, New Brunswick.

Our top prospect! Tij Iginla will compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, NB in January! — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) December 19, 2023



“Our top prospect! Tij Iginla will compete in the 2024 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game at the Avenir Centre in Moncton, [New Brunswick] in January,” the Rockets wrote on X.

Iginla’s 25 goals on the season are good enough for sixth in the WHL and are just two shy of having him in a three-player tie for third. The 17-year-old came flying out of the gate to kick off the 2023-24 season and is showing zero signs of slowing down.

The Rockets traded for Iginla this offseason in a move that is working out great for both the player and the team. Last season, Iginla found himself on a loaded Seattle Thunderbirds roster and struggled to get much ice time. He is quickly proving that with an expanded role he is capable of scoring on any given night, and NHL scouts have quickly taken notice. Given the upward trajectory he finds himself on, he may go even sooner in the 2024 draft than where he is currently projected.