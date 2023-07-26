This $1.9M Calgary home has serious castle vibes (PHOTOS)

If marble, chandeliers, and vaulted ceilings are your thing, this Zoocasa listing in Calgary could be your new dream home… if you can afford the $1.9 million price tag.

Located at 84 Patterson Drive SW, the home boasts three beds and three baths across its more than 4,000 square feet of living space, and it totally gives us castle vibes.

The entrance to the home is breathtaking with rows of grand pillars, arches, a 20-inch vaulted ceiling, and chandeliers that as the Zoocasa listing describes, “cast a warm glow over the beautiful marble flooring below.”

It’s giving 20th century nouveau riche.

Not to mention the gorgeous wooden spiral staircase between the upper and lower floors that looks like it came right out of Titanic.

The views are spectacular, with giant windows all along the dining room that faces the Bow River valley.

You can just picture what it would be like to host a five-course meal here for 10 of your closest friends.

All of the 10 rooms in this 4070 square foot mansion are luxurious and the details are exquisite from the heated floors to the copper sinks in the bathroom.

You’ll also never have to worry about parking again… this house comes complete with room for nine vehicles! There is a three-car garage and up to six more can fit on the long driveway.

This place isn’t just about the incredible interior but the stunning views.

There’s easy access to the outside from many of the rooms in the house including a walk-out basement and even a pair of French doors leading to the giant back patio.

There’s no doubt this Calgary home will help you live all your Beauty and the Beast fantasies, and if you have enough money to buy this place, you better be throwing one heck of a ball!