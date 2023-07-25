This $5.3M mansion near Red Deer has a helipad and two shops (PHOTOS)

If you like luxury and the great outdoors, a mansion for sale in Red Deer County would definitely be for you, with plenty of green space along with the bells and whistles of fancy living.

Listed for a cool $5.3 million, the five-bed, six-bath, 4,400-square-foot mansion sits along the Red Deer River and is built on over $1 million worth of steel piling to give the home amazing views.

When you walk into the home, you will be dazzled by the executive chef’s kitchen with its massive quartz island, custom seating for six, stainless appliances, and a large walk-in pantry.

The dining area is a host’s dream with seating for 14 (!!) people and the living room has a fireplace and massive windows for gorgeous views.

Over at the bar be wowed by the custom brick wall with a sink and three fridges, perfect for storing all your drinks and snacks for a party!

The four-season sunroom is stunning, and the office has a custom built-in desk that could also be used as an additional bedroom if needed.

The main bedroom has its own covered deck, a lavish ensuite with quartz countertops, a stone tile shower, and a huge soaker tub.

Custom birch stairs will transport you to the walk-out basement with a large family room complete with a projector and a screen for those sporting events and movie nights.

The north end of the basement is finished but “roughed in” for a potential future suite or kitchen, per its Zoocasa listing.

The home has a triple attached garage with sunshine doors, a storage room, and of course, a car wash.

Two massive shops also sit on the property, with one of the shops measuring a whopping 10,000 square feet and equipped with a hanger door that gives access to the helipad, which is Transport Canada-approved.

The second shop is perfect for storing lots of equipment, like RVs and boats.

For all the avid fishing fans out there, the property also has a 30-foot-deep spring-fed fishpond, and there are also 7 km of groomed trails to explore, too.