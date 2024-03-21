10 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: March 22 to 24

It’s an amazing start to spring in Calgary this year with bright colourful festivals scheduled throughout the weekend and a big Broadway Across Canada show taking the stage.

Whether you feel like getting covered in spring colours from head-to-toe during Holi celebrations or just want to admire some artwork from a distance, these are all the fun and spring-tastic things happening in the city over the next few days.

BUMP Classic Mural Tour

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BUMP Festival (@yycbump)

What: Take part in an official BUMP Festival mural tour, and check out over 2o works of street art around the city. The event listing promises visitors will “find out how this explosive street art movement is transforming Calgary into an open-air gallery.”

When: March 23, 30 and 31 at 1 pm

Where: High Park Parkade Level 6 — 340 10th Avenue SW

Price: Between $15 to $30 and can be purchased online here

Holi After Dark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Desi Nights ™ (@desinightscanada)

What: The Rec Room will be completely decked out from neon lights to Bollywood beats in celebration of this Indian spring festival! Glow props and neon accessories will be provided.

When: March 23 from 9 pm to 1 am

Where: The Rec Room — 1180-901 64th Avenue NE

Price: Tickets range from $20 to $35 and can be purchased online here

Holi Mela

What: Colours, music, and vibrant energy will fill the room at this Holi Festival at the end of March!

When: March 23 from 11 am to 3 pm

Where: 2707 Catalina Boulevard NE

Organization: Indians in Calgary

Price: $10 and can be e-transferred to [email protected]. For more information, click here.

Broadway Across Canada presents Hairspray

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Broadway Across Canada (@bactouring)

What: You’ve probably seen it on the big screen, but have you seen this iconic play performed live in person? This is your chance with Hairspray taking the stage as part of Broadway Across Canada this weekend!

When: March 19 to 24

Where: Southern Jubilee Auditorium – 1415 14th Avenue NW

Price: Tickets start at around $92 and can be purchased online here

Easter Egg Hunt Fundraiser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by City of Chestermere (@cityofchestermere)

What: Join in the fun at this egg hunt for a cause at the 12th annual Chestermere Egg Hunt Fundraiser! All egg hunters will have the chance to fill their baskets in order to “eggschange” their findings for Easter treats.

When: March 23 from 9 am to noon

Where: Chestermere City Hall — 105 Marina Road, Chestermere

Price: $8 and can be purchased online here.

Contemporary art exhibit at Newzones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newzones (@newzones)

What: Discover the incredible artwork by acclaimed Canadian figurative artist Cathy Daley, which also marks the second anniversary of her passing.

When: March 16 to April 27

Where: Newzones Gallery — 730 11th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Everik Díaz (@everikdiaz.p)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Running until April 14

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Films at the Fort

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary is continuing its tradition of showing iconic films in its Burnswest Theatre. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This week, you’ll be able to catch Hairspray on the big screen.

When: Saturdays in March

Where: Fort Calgary — 750 9th Avenue SE

Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased online here

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Attractions (@calgaryattractions)

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Roller skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Skate (@houseofskateyyc)

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.