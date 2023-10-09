11 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: October 9 to 13

It’s another week of spooky October events in Calgary, with so many festive things to do!

If you’re looking for a break from festive things to do, we’ve also got some great non-fall-related events to check out!

Speed Dating

What: If you’re sick of online dating, maybe this event is a sign to give something new a try! This speed dating event is for singles between the ages of 27 and 36. Enjoy meeting potential new partners while sipping the delicious beer at Ol’ Beautiful.

When: October 12, 7 to 10 pm

Where: Ol’ Beautiful Brewing Co. 1103 12th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $45.62 and can be purchased here.

Dark Eighties Long Weekend Party

What: One of the incredible things to check out in Calgary this week is the ’80s party at Modern Love (which was named after a David Bowie song). There will be goth, post-punk, and synth pop, among so many other genres.

When: October 8 to 10

Where: Modern Love, 613 11th Avenue SW

Price: $11.98 and can be purchased online here

First Responder Suicide Awareness Conference

What: It’s the sixth annual First Responder Suicide Prevention Conference in Calgary. The conference promises attendees will “learn more about the topic of suicide, the most common concerns around mental health and addictions, how to build resiliency in today’s fast-paced world and be a part of the network that is promoting understanding and compassion to reduce stigma and foster hope.”

When: October 11, 8 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Centre Street Church, 3900 2nd Street NE

Price: Tickets are $70 and can be purchased online here

Harry Potter Trivia

What: If you’re a Harry Potter nerd with a vast knowledge of the lore, this is a perfect opportunity to show off! Grab some of your closest friends and see who knows the most about the magical wizarding world.

When: October 10, 7 pm

Where: The Hose and Hound, 1030 9th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets are $17 and can be purchased online here

Screamfest

What: Screamfest is back with a massive lineup of spooky activities scheduled. From haunted houses to monster trucks, you’re bound to be entertained. To see a full list of what’s ahead, click here.

When: October 2023

Where: Stampede Park, GMC Stadium — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is between $30 and $40 and can be purchased here

Train of Terror

What: This moving haunted house claims to be the“scariest train haunt in Canada” and includes two maze haunts, a one-and-a-half-hour train ride and spaces for visiting with friends.

Where: Aspen Crossing – Highway #24, Mossleigh, Alberta

When: Runs Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays through November 4, plus Sunday, October 30; train leaves at 3 pm or 7 pm, depending on the day

Tickets: Available at trainofterror.com, $89.99

Oktober Dye Fest

What: Dye you’re very own disc for disc golf and then use it to play at this special Oktoberfest night at Limber Disc Golf!

When: October 13, 7 to 10 pm

Where: Limber Disc Golf, 4036 4th Street SE

Price: Tickets are $49.95 and can be purchased online here

Fall Days at the Calgary Farmyard

What: Carve pumpkins, pose at the fall-themed photo ops, and enjoy the farm’s regular activities like the petting zoo or the train rides. Pumpkins can be purchased for around $5 for carving, with all proceeds going to charity.

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 9:30 am to 5:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up, setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so that visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, with over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins to check out! Click here to peek at some of the new works on display this year.

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Spooktacular Mini Golf

What: Try your hand at spooky mini golf right next door to Pumpkins After Dark!

When: Running until October 31 from Thursday to Sunday

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: $10 to $15 and can be purchased online here