9 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: March 11 to 15

It’s a busy week in Calgary with so many things to do, from major sports events to delicious French cooking classes!

If you’re looking for something to beef up your evenings this week, these are some of the best things happening around the city.

Calgary Roughnecks St Patrick’s Day Game

What: Get ready to shamrock and roll at the Calgary Roughnecks St. Patrick’s Day game, the city’s biggest party! Join in for a Celtic celebration featuring a live DJ, concourse games, and a halftime show by Low Tide. After the game, head to the TELUS Club for post-game revelry. Enjoy green beer, lively tunes, and exclusive St. Patrick’s-themed jerseys worn by the Riggers. Don’t miss this ultimate St. Patrick’s Day bash. Mark your calendar and paint the town green with The Roughnecks!

When: March 15 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome – 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Price: Starting at $30

Boxing with Young Women in Business

What: This boxing class is for the girls — hosted by Young Women in Business. Spaces are limited, so you’ll want to book soon and join in an evening of connection and pure strength!

When: March 15 from 6:30 to 7:30 pm

Where: Rumble Boxing Studio – 720 17th Avenue Southwest

Price: $27.96 and can be purchased online here

French cooking class

What: Learn how to make a full-course French meal at this cooking class offered by Cozymeal! You’ll learn how to make dishes like truffle cauliflower veloute, coq au vin blanc, and chocolate souffle.

When: March 11 from noon to 3 pm

Where: Location is provided after booking

Price: $95 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Le Petit Chef

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Felted monster puppet craft night

What: Make some adorably weird felt puppets at this art space in Calgary this week! If you don’t want to make a puppet, that’s okay; you can bring along a different project to complete, surrounded by other crafters.

When: March 12 from 7 to 9 pm

Where: Sparrow Artspace – 36 4th Street NE

Price: By donations, which can be made online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Roller skating at House of Skate

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times. For a full schedule of what’s on, click here.

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Free line dancing lessons at Ranchman’s

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE