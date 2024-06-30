8 awesome things to do in Calgary this week: July 1 to 5

It’s a jam-packed week in Calgary with tons of Canada Day celebrations taking off around the city and some big Stampede events kicking off at the end of the week!

The good news is that many of these awesome events are free, so make sure you take advantage of them.

From the Stampede Parade to some big fireworks displays, here are all the things to look forward to in Calgary this week.

Sneak-a-peak at Calgary Stampede

What: If you’re wanting to check out the grounds but would rather not pay the full cost of admission, sneak-a-peak will give you the chance to visit for half the price!

When: July 4 from 5 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede park

Price: $13 and can be purchased online here

Cold Garden patio party

What: Cold Garden and Whiskey Rose are partnering up to create the largest beer garden on 17th Avenue! This Friday, Cold Garden will be debuting their new, refreshing “Cold Garden Ranch Water,” with music from DJ Goodbar to keep the party atmosphere going.

When: July 5 to 7 from noon to 11 pm and dog-friendly starting at 5 pm

Where: 1012 17th Avenue SW

Stampede Parade

What: The Greatest Outdoor Show is kicking off this Friday! This year, actor Owen Crow Shoe known for films like The Revenant and Horizon: An American Saga,will lead the 2024 Stampede Parade as the Parade Marshall.

When: July 5 from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Where: Begins at 9th Avenue and 3rd Street SE and travels west

Canada Day fireworks

What: Grab a blanket and a lawn chair, and head down to enjoy this year’s Canada Day fireworks. Fireworks are set to go off at 11 pm from Stampede Park. For more information about the big day, you can visit the City of Calgary website here.

Canada Day at Bar U Ranch

What: Check out one of the province’s most iconic historic sites for FREE on Canada Day! Pack a picnic, hop on a mini wagon tour, experience the tipi encampment of the Stoney Nakoda, enjoy a hike on the Pekisko Creek Trail and visit with the Ranch’s animals.

When: July 1 from 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Bar U Ranch National Historic Site, Longview

Price: FREE

Go for a hike in a National Park (for free!)

What: Did you know you can visit any National Park for free on Canada Day? Tackle nearby hikes with guaranteed spectacular views.

Bugs & Bytes at Telus Spark

What: Calling all future entomologists and computer science geeks, the science centre is offering a double whammy experience this summer. If you’re like most people these days and have a growing interest in AI, the AI:More Than Human exhibit at Telus Spark will answer all your burning questions (and make it fun). Learn all about its history, challenges, and possibilities, and hop on a robot roller coaster or grab cotton candy in a variety of colourful shapes made by a machine!

When: June 1 to September 8

Where: Telus Spark – 220 20 Saint George’s Drive NE

Price: General admission is $26 and can be purchased here

Disney Animation Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience just came to Calgary, and prepare to be enchanted! There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased online here