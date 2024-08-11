8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: August 12 to 16

From local scavenger hunts to free live music, there are so many ways to get out and enjoy the summer in Calgary this week!

If you haven’t booked your date night yet, you might want to pick something from this exciting list of things happening around the city over the next few days.

Calgary Scavenger Hunt

What: This fun, curated scavenger hunt is the perfect excuse to get to know your city better. The event listing says, “You won’t be able to avoid having fun, uncovering hidden gems and local secrets, making memories, laughing, and learning along the way!”

When: Multiple times throughout the week

Where: Rosso Coffee Roasters — 140 8th Avenue SE

Price: $24 and can be purchased online here

Live music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens

What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage and relax while enjoying some delightful music.

When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm

Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden

Birding in Inglewood

What: Pack your binoculars (and maybe a picnic!) and head down to Calgary’s Inglewood Bird Sanctuary to take in the city’s stunning nature. With 270 species of birds, 21 species of mammals and 347 species of plants, there’s no shortage of plants and animals to see. Entrance to the sanctuary is free, but if you would like to learn from the professionals, you can sign up for courses through the City of Calgary here.

When: Open seven days a week from 9:30 am to 4 pm

Where: Inglewood Bird Sanctuary — 2425 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Disney Immersive Experience

What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.

When: June 12 to August 18

Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE

Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here

60th Anniversary Curator’s Walking Tour at Heritage Park

What: Learn all the best that Heritage Park has to offer during these special walking tours. Guided by Sylvia Harnden, Heritage Park’s Curator Emeritus, who has been with the park for 39 years, you’ll get a unique dose of fascinating local facts.

When: August 13 from 6 to 8 pm

Where: Heritage Park

Price: $29.95 and can be purchased online here

Alberta on the Plate

What: This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.

When: August 9 to 18, 2024

Where: Various restaurants across Calgary

Global Fest

What: Global Fest is set to light up the sky over Calgary again this summer, bringing with it incredible visual displays, cultural events and, of course, delicious food.

When: August 15 to 24

Where: Elliston Park — 1827 68th Street SE

Tickets: Starting at $14.50 and can be purchased online here

Music in the Plaza

What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!

When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30

Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW