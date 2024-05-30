14 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 31 to June 2

It’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting weekend in Calgary. A massive annual festival is returning to downtown, and there are so many other ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.

If you’re looking for a way to spice up your workout routine or redecorate your space on a budget, there are some fun events happening in the city.

Here are 14 fantastic things to add to your calendar this weekend.

Kincora Parade of Garage Sales

What: A Calgary neighbourhood is hosting a big garage sale day on Saturday, with a dozen sales peppered throughout the northwest community of Kincora.

When: June 1

Where: Various locations in Kincora; you can view the map here

Lilac Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lilac Festival Calgary (@lilacfestyyc)

What: Thousands of people will take to 4th Street this weekend when the Lilac Festival makes its return. There will be musical talent, artisan vendors, quality entertainment and food trucks. Located near Calgary’s Elbow River, it’s also the perfect opportunity for an outdoor picnic after visiting the festival.

When: June 2 from 10 am to 6 pm

Where: 4th Street SW Between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive

Price: FREE

Calgary Ukrainian Festival

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Ukrainian Festival (@calgaryukrainianfestival)

What: Immerse yourself in Ukrainian culture at this huge festival in Calgary this weekend. There will be traditional song and dance, vendors, arts and costumes and, of course, delicious food!

When: June 1 and 2, 10 am to midnight on Saturday and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday

Where: Acadia Recreation Complex – 240 90th Avenue SE

Price: General admission is $10 at the door

Royal Canadian International Circus

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Canadian International Circus (@royal_canadian_circus)

What: For anyone who missed the chance to see Cirque du Soleil last fall, a new act is in town that you might want to check out! Visit the big top for an evening “jam-packed with explosive live entertainment, featuring high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials!”

When: May 24 to June 2

Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 CrossIron Boulevard

Price: Prices range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased online here

Rooftop workout at High Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Your Date Night (@ydn.yyc)

What: Elevate your spirits and your body at this outdoor workout in Calgary this weekend! Bring your yoga mats to High Park for a 45-minute HIIT workout and 15 minutes of stretching. Tickets include a complimentary lunch from Sprout, an energy drink from Red Bull and mini massages.

When: June 1, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

Where: High Park – 340 10th Avenue SW

Price: $30+ ticketing fees and can be purchased online here

Bikes and Beats on the Hill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Capitol Hill Community Assoc. (@citizensofcapitolhill)

What: Bring your bike to this festival in Calgary for free tune-ups in honour of Bike Month. There will also be a ton of fun activities for the whole family, including music in the park, kids’ activities, bike jumps, and Ask a Gardener booths.

When: June 1 from 2 to 5 pm

Where: Capitol Hill Community Association – 1531 21st Avenue NW

Price: FREE

Calaway Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calaway Park (@calawaypark)

What: Since it’s already going to be raining this week, what’s a little more water at Calaway Park’s log ride? The park opened for the season this month, and if you have a day off this week, it’s the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping.

When: Opened for the season on May 18

Where: 245033 Range Road 33

Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49

Queen: It’s Kinda Magic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic (@queeniakmshow)

What: Most of us will live our whole lives without hearing Freddie Mercury belt it out on stage, but you can get close at this tribute band in Calgary this weekend!

When: June 2 at 8 pm

Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive

Price: Starting at $86 plus fees and can be purchased online here

Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

What: Some globally loved Hindi hits will be coming to a stage in Calgary this weekend through the vocal stylings of Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.

When: June 2 at 7 pm

Where: WinSport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Starting at $154 and can be purchased online here

Catch a retro show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jubilations Dinner Theatre (@jubilationsyyc)

What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this week for a funky 80s night. It’s the last weekend it will be showing, so catch it before it’s gone! If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.

When: Until June 1

Where: 1002 37th Street SW

Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here

Violins of Hope concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust. This weekend, you can hear JUNO Award-winning singer and composer Lenka Lichtenberg, featuring Drew Jurecka and Rebekah Wolkstein on strings.

When: June 2 at 7:30 pm

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: $36 and can be purchased online here

Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.”

When: Running until August 25

Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE

Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here

Check out a fun shop on a road trip near Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tribal Connection Market (@tribalconnectionmarket)

If you’re in the mood to get out of the city and are looking for a cute gift for a loved one (including yourself), there are some great shops around the city with an eclectic mix of local and international goods. We rounded up five of our favourites here.

Downhill Karting

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Downhill Karting (@downhillkarting_yyc)

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here