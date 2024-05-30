14 fantastic things to do in Calgary this weekend: May 31 to June 2
It’s shaping up to be a pretty exciting weekend in Calgary. A massive annual festival is returning to downtown, and there are so many other ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.
If you’re looking for a way to spice up your workout routine or redecorate your space on a budget, there are some fun events happening in the city.
Here are 14 fantastic things to add to your calendar this weekend.
Kincora Parade of Garage Sales
What: A Calgary neighbourhood is hosting a big garage sale day on Saturday, with a dozen sales peppered throughout the northwest community of Kincora.
When: June 1
Where: Various locations in Kincora; you can view the map here
Lilac Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Thousands of people will take to 4th Street this weekend when the Lilac Festival makes its return. There will be musical talent, artisan vendors, quality entertainment and food trucks. Located near Calgary’s Elbow River, it’s also the perfect opportunity for an outdoor picnic after visiting the festival.
When: June 2 from 10 am to 6 pm
Where: 4th Street SW Between 13th Avenue and Elbow Drive
Price: FREE
Calgary Ukrainian Festival
View this post on Instagram
What: Immerse yourself in Ukrainian culture at this huge festival in Calgary this weekend. There will be traditional song and dance, vendors, arts and costumes and, of course, delicious food!
When: June 1 and 2, 10 am to midnight on Saturday and 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday
Where: Acadia Recreation Complex – 240 90th Avenue SE
Price: General admission is $10 at the door
Royal Canadian International Circus
View this post on Instagram
What: For anyone who missed the chance to see Cirque du Soleil last fall, a new act is in town that you might want to check out! Visit the big top for an evening “jam-packed with explosive live entertainment, featuring high-flying acrobatics, death-defying tricks, towering feats of strength, teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending and devilishly precarious aerials!”
When: May 24 to June 2
Where: CrossIron Mills — 261055 CrossIron Boulevard
Price: Prices range from $35 to $60 and can be purchased online here
Rooftop workout at High Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Elevate your spirits and your body at this outdoor workout in Calgary this weekend! Bring your yoga mats to High Park for a 45-minute HIIT workout and 15 minutes of stretching. Tickets include a complimentary lunch from Sprout, an energy drink from Red Bull and mini massages.
When: June 1, 11:30 am to 12:30 pm
Where: High Park – 340 10th Avenue SW
Price: $30+ ticketing fees and can be purchased online here
Bikes and Beats on the Hill
View this post on Instagram
What: Bring your bike to this festival in Calgary for free tune-ups in honour of Bike Month. There will also be a ton of fun activities for the whole family, including music in the park, kids’ activities, bike jumps, and Ask a Gardener booths.
When: June 1 from 2 to 5 pm
Where: Capitol Hill Community Association – 1531 21st Avenue NW
Price: FREE
Calaway Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Since it’s already going to be raining this week, what’s a little more water at Calaway Park’s log ride? The park opened for the season this month, and if you have a day off this week, it’s the perfect place to get your adrenaline pumping.
When: Opened for the season on May 18
Where: 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Admission is $51.95 for people aged 3 to 49
Queen: It’s Kinda Magic
View this post on Instagram
What: Most of us will live our whole lives without hearing Freddie Mercury belt it out on stage, but you can get close at this tribute band in Calgary this weekend!
When: June 2 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3775 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: Starting at $86 plus fees and can be purchased online here
Kumar Sanu & Sadhana Sargam in concert
View this post on Instagram
What: Some globally loved Hindi hits will be coming to a stage in Calgary this weekend through the vocal stylings of Kumar Sanu and Sadhana Sargam.
When: June 2 at 7 pm
Where: WinSport Event Centre — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Starting at $154 and can be purchased online here
Catch a retro show at Jubilations Dinner Theatre
View this post on Instagram
What: Head to Jubilations Dinner Theatre this week for a funky 80s night. It’s the last weekend it will be showing, so catch it before it’s gone! If you’ve got some younger kids, you can also check out the Jubilations Junior show Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles.
When: Until June 1
Where: 1002 37th Street SW
Price: Adult tickets are $75.95, and tickets for kids under 12 are $44.95 and can be purchased online here
Violins of Hope concert
View this post on Instagram
What: The National Music Centre is hosting Violins of Hope, a poignant collection of string instruments dating from before and during the Holocaust. This weekend, you can hear JUNO Award-winning singer and composer Lenka Lichtenberg, featuring Drew Jurecka and Rebekah Wolkstein on strings.
When: June 2 at 7:30 pm
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: $36 and can be purchased online here
Rock the Nation at the National Music Centre
View this post on Instagram
What: Rock the Nation spans over a half-century of Canadian music. According to the website, it features “songs from the ‘50s to the present day that inspired, moved, comforted, and challenged a country. It’s the soundtrack to generations and a musical reflection of a country’s evolution; a nation intent on building its own unique identity in a rapidly changing world.”
When: Running until August 25
Where: Studio Bell — 850 4th Street SE
Price: Starting at $12.60 for NMC members and can be purchased online here
Check out a fun shop on a road trip near Calgary
View this post on Instagram
If you’re in the mood to get out of the city and are looking for a cute gift for a loved one (including yourself), there are some great shops around the city with an eclectic mix of local and international goods. We rounded up five of our favourites here.
Downhill Karting
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1,800-metre downhill track.
When: Open hours vary throughout the season; check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here