8 amazing things to do in Calgary this weekend: August 9 to 11
Whether you feel like spending the weekend curled up and cozy or outside with friends, there are plenty of options to choose from around Calgary.
From a “wild” brunch to unique Alberta-themed menus across the city, there are some great events to get you salivating this weekend.
If you want to experiment with food or just find a new place to hang with friends, we’ve got you covered with these eight things to do around Calgary.
Alberta on the Plate
What: This 10-day dine-out festival is all about celebrating all the incredible food Alberta has to offer. Participating restaurants offer multi-course, fixed-price menus highlighting local producers, growers, distillers, and brewers.
When: August 9 to 18, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Calgary
Fringe Festival
What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.
When: August 2 to August 10
Where: Various locations around the city, view the full list of performances and locations here
Price: Ranging from pay-what-you-can to festival memberships and can be purchased online here
Inglewood Night Market
What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, food, and, of course, live music to enjoy! This year, you’ll be able to check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!
When: August 9, September 6, and September 13 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE
Spend the weekend at Calaway Park
What: With summer season in full swing, it’s the perfect time to get out and enjoy Calaway Park! There are tons of fun rides including a big roller coaster and bumper cars to enjoy while you’re there. If you want to make a weekend out of it, there is even a Calaway Park campground you can stay at!
When: Daily from 10 am to 7 pm
Where: Calaway Park — 245033 Range Road 33
Price: Regular admission at the gate is $51.95 but if you visit after 2 pm you can get in for a reduced rate of $35.95. You can also buy tickets for a reduced rate of $41 ahead of time online here.
Catch a rom-com at a vintage theatre
What: If you’re in the mood for a movie night but want to try something a little different this weekend, check out a movie at The Confluence. Tickets are super reasonably priced and include popcorn! This weekend get ready for a throwback with this screening of Grease.
When: August 10 at 2 pm
Where: The Confluence — 750 9th Avenue SE
Price: $12 plus tax and can be purchased here
Disney Immersive Experience
What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.
When: June 12 to August 18
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here
Weekends in Kensington
What: Explore one of Calgary’s funkiest neighbourhoods while jamming out to local live music every Sunday this summer!
When: 12:30 to 2:30 pm every Sunday in the summer
Where: Kensington Road
Sunday Safari Brunch
What: The only thing better than a trip to the Wilder Institute/Calgary Zoo is when it includes brunch! Join the zoo for a unique brunch experience in the heart of Destination Africa. You can enjoy both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, cooked-to-order omelettes, and much more.
When: Sundays until the end of November between 9 am and 2:30 pm
Where: Calgary Zoo
Price: Ranging from $17.95 to $57.95 and can be purchased here