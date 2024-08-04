10 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: August 5 to 9
Whether you’re looking for some music to jam to or some tasty treats to sample, there are a ton of ways to indulge in Calgary this week.
A big country music performer is hitting the stage this week and a couple of major festivals are in full swing around the city.
From Taste of Calgary to Fringe Fest and so much in between, here are 10 events to add to your calendar this week.
Taste of Calgary
What: If you missed indulging in all the flavours at Taste of Calgary this weekend, Western Canada’s largest food festival is still in the city for one more day this week. Admission is free and includes beer gardens and some of the best grub YYC has to offer all in one place.
When: August 1 to 5
Where: Lot 6 – 311 8 Street SW
Tickets: Admission is free, and food is purchased using tickets
Fringe Festival
What: Fringe festivals are popular across the world and are an opportunity for artists at all stages of their careers to share their stories. Alberta is home to the second largest fringe festival in North America in Edmonton, but Calgary’s festival is a beloved summer event.
When: August 2 to August 10
Where: Various locations around the city, view the full list of performances and locations here
Price: Ranging from pay-what-you-can to festival memberships and can be purchased online here
Tyler Childers in concert
What: Country music fans have a big performance to look forward to this week with Tyler Childers heading to the Dome!
When: August 6 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Price: Starting at $401.80 and can be purchased online here
Nazareth
What: If you’re more in the mood for a throwback concert, you can also catch Nazareth in Calgary this week.
When: August 9 at 8 pm
Where: Grey Eagle Event Centre — 3777 Grey Eagle Drive
Price: General admission is $72.10 and can be purchased online here
Inglewood Night Market
What: The Inglewood Night Market is almost synonymous with summer, offering a variety of local vendors, food, and, of course, live music to enjoy! This year, you’ll be able to check out 135 local vendors and bring your furry friends with you — this is a pup-friendly event!
When: August 9, September 6, and September 13 from 5 to 10 pm
Where: 10th Avenue and 10th Street SE
Disney Immersive Experience
What: Calling all Disney fans: a magical immersive experience can be found in the centre of Calgary. Stampede might be over, but there’s still excitement on the grounds. There are so many unique and interactive ways to experience your favourite animated films. Check out our article all about it here.
When: June 12 to August 18
Where: BMO Centre — 20 Roundup Way SE
Price: Tickets range in price from $34 to $55 and can be purchased here
Live music at Quinterra Legacy Gardens
What: Quinterra Legacy Gardens is Calgary’s first fully dedicated music garden and performance space, and it offers free live shows on Thursdays this summer! Bring your lawn chairs and a cool beverage and relax while enjoying some delightful music.
When: Thursdays from 7 to 8 pm
Where: Quinterra Legacy Garden
Music in the Plaza
What: Every Wednesday until the end of August, Heritage Park is offering free music in the Plaza. You’ll find some tasty snacks too! For a list of performances, click here, and don’t forget your festival chairs!
When: 6 pm every Wednesday until August 30
Where: Heritage Park – 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Honey Bee Hive Tours
What: Learn all about the secret life of bees with our Honey Bee Hive Tours. Put on a beekeeping suit and bring home your very own piece of honeycomb!
When: August 8 and 20
Where: Heritage Park
Price: Tickets are available to purchase online here
Try BeaverTails in Calgary
What: Fans of the iconic BeaverTail dessert no longer have to make the journey to Banff to indulge. Calgary’s first BeaverTails location just opened, and we can’t wait to dig in!
Where: 738A 17th Avenue SW, Calgary