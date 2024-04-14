8 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: April 15 to 19
Weekdays don’t have to be dreary, especially with so many things happening around Calgary to brighten them up!
From a funky themed trivia night to making artwork out of trash, here are just some of the ways you can spice up your week over the next few days.
The Simpsons Trivia Night
View this post on Instagram
What: If you love showing off your trivia skills (and know a lot about The Simpsons), grab some of your closest friends to compete against at the Canadian Brewhouse this week! Questions will cover seasons 1 through 11, and there will be tons of Simpsons-themed prizes to win!
When: April 16 from 7 to 10 pm
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (University District) – 3953 University Avenue Northwest
Price: Tickets start at $64 for a table of four and can be purchased here
Luke Bryan in concert
View this post on Instagram
What: Catch legendary country music star Luke Bryan live in the centre of Cowtown this week.
When: April 17 at 7 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE
Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased here
Drop-in trash art
View this post on Instagram
What: This eco-friendly, creative event will have you making art out of trash (or recycled materials)!
When: April 18 from 1 to 6 pm
Where: Sparrow Artspace – 36 4th Street Northeast
Price: Can be made by donation here
Learn Mandarin while drinking Bubble Tea
View this post on Instagram
What: Learn how to speak Mandarin while enjoying a delicious bubble tea! This class is suitable for beginners and will be led by an instructor with 10 years of experience teaching Mandarin and English in Taiwan and Canada.
When: April 18 at 5:30 pm
Where: Mr. Sun Tea – 620 8th Avenue SE
Price: $22.50 plus fees and can be purchased here
Hood’s up at Heritage Park
View this post on Instagram
What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!
When: Now until April 25
Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW
Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults
Visit Contemporary Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, it offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.
When: Noon to 7 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 pm on Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday
Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW
Price: $12 for a single admission
Pizza cooking class at Lina’s
View this post on Instagram
What: Learn how to make the perfect pizza from the local masters of the culinary craft. Enjoy a glass of prosecco while you set up for the class!
When: April 17 at 6 pm
Where: Lina’s – 1023 9th Avenue SE
Price: $70 and can be purchased here
Le Petit Chef culinary experience
View this post on Instagram
What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.
When: From February 10
Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary
Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here