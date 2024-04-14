8 incredible things to do in Calgary this week: April 15 to 19

Weekdays don’t have to be dreary, especially with so many things happening around Calgary to brighten them up!

From a funky themed trivia night to making artwork out of trash, here are just some of the ways you can spice up your week over the next few days.

The Simpsons Trivia Night

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tremendous Trivia Alberta (@tremendoustriviaab)

What: If you love showing off your trivia skills (and know a lot about The Simpsons), grab some of your closest friends to compete against at the Canadian Brewhouse this week! Questions will cover seasons 1 through 11, and there will be tons of Simpsons-themed prizes to win!

When: April 16 from 7 to 10 pm

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (University District) – 3953 University Avenue Northwest

Price: Tickets start at $64 for a table of four and can be purchased here

Luke Bryan in concert

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

What: Catch legendary country music star Luke Bryan live in the centre of Cowtown this week.

When: April 17 at 7 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $93.75 and can be purchased here

Drop-in trash art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sparrow Artspace (@sparrow.artspace)

What: This eco-friendly, creative event will have you making art out of trash (or recycled materials)!

When: April 18 from 1 to 6 pm

Where: Sparrow Artspace – 36 4th Street Northeast

Price: Can be made by donation here

Learn Mandarin while drinking Bubble Tea

View this post on Instagram

What: Learn how to speak Mandarin while enjoying a delicious bubble tea! This class is suitable for beginners and will be led by an instructor with 10 years of experience teaching Mandarin and English in Taiwan and Canada.

When: April 18 at 5:30 pm

Where: Mr. Sun Tea – 620 8th Avenue SE

Price: $22.50 plus fees and can be purchased here

Hood’s up at Heritage Park

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Park YYC (@heritageparkyyc)

What: Different cars are featured each week so that visitors can take a peek inside the engines of some incredible vintage vehicles!

When: Now until April 25

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village 0 1900 Heritage Drive SW

Price: $8.95 for kids and $15.95 for adults

Visit Contemporary Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Contemporary Calgary (@contemporarycalgary)

What: There are a bunch of awesome exhibits at Contemporary Calgary this week, from Winnie Truong’s “Curious Nature” to Anton Ginzburg’s “Surface.” Not only that, it offers affordable admission and a way to give back to local artists.

When: Noon to 7 pm Wednesday to Friday, noon to 5 pm on Sunday and closed on Monday and Tuesday

Where: Contemporary Calgary – 701 11th Street SW

Price: $12 for a single admission

Pizza cooking class at Lina’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lina’s Italian Market (@linasmarket)

What: Learn how to make the perfect pizza from the local masters of the culinary craft. Enjoy a glass of prosecco while you set up for the class!

When: April 17 at 6 pm

Where: Lina’s – 1023 9th Avenue SE

Price: $70 and can be purchased here

Le Petit Chef culinary experience

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here