9 terrific things to do in Calgary this week: March 25 to 29

It’s the last week of March and there are a ton of ways to celebrate with so many great events scheduled around the city.

It’s a pretty epic week for concerts with two big names hitting the stage towards the end of the week. There are also some awesome art shows worth checking out at different galleries around the city.

Check out an exhibit at the Esker Foundation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Esker Foundation (@eskerfoundation)

What: The Esker Foundation is one of the city’s favourite public art galleries, and for good reason. It’s a vibrant hub for creativity and this week you’ll be able to see Juan Ortiz-Apuy’s Tropicana, a visual and sensory treat with a deep and meaningful message.

When: Various shows to check out, view the full list here

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: FREE

Noah Kahan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Kahan (@noahkahanmusic)

What: The viral music sensation known primarily for his hit song “Stick Season” is making his way to Calgary this week! Just imagine those beautiful vocals in person.

When: March 28 at 8 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome — 555 Saddledome Rise SE

Tickets: Starting at $422 and can be purchased online here

Travis Scott

View this post on Instagram A post shared by flame (@travisscott)

What: Another major hit artist is in town to end the week, so if Noah Kahan wasn’t enough for you, maybe aim for a double whammy of musical talent!

When: March 29 at 7:30 pm

Where: Esker Foundation — 1011 9th Avenue SE

Price: Between $74.80 and $294.73

Contemporary art exhibit at Newzones

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Newzones (@newzones)

What: Discover the incredible artwork by acclaimed Canadian figurative artist, Cathy Daley, which also marks the second anniversary of her passing.

When: March 16 to April 27

Where: Newzones Gallery — 730 11th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Le Petit Chef

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Petit Chef (@le.petitchef)

What: This immersive dining experience has been blowing up social media with its mixture of food and digital entertainment. State-of-the-art 3D mapping and video projection are used to bring the chef’s adventures to life right at your tabletop, and it’s incredibly impressive to see IRL.

When: From February 10, 2024

Where: The Dorian Hotel – 525 5th Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: $129 for adults and $64.99 for children; buy tickets here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CF Chinook Centre (@cfchinookcentre)

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Roller skating at House of Skate

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Skate (@houseofskateyyc)

What: It’s official: Calgary finally has a dedicated roller skating rink! Get ready to lace up and party under the bright lights at House of Skate.

When: Various times; for a full schedule of what’s on, click here

Where: 42 Highfield, 1100 42nd Avenue SE

Tickets: Prices range from $12 to $18 and can be purchased online here

Free line dancing lessons at Ranchman’s

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranchmans Calgary (@ranchmans.ca)

What: This class is for both experts and beginners to help them get into a swinging mood. To add to the fun, there’s also a happy hour starting at 5 pm!

When: Thursdays at 9 pm

Where: Ranchman’s – 9615 Macleod Trail South

Tickets: FREE

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alanna Maria | Communications (@love.from.maria)

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here