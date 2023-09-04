16 fantastic things to do this week in Calgary: September 4 to 8
The thrill of the long weekend is winding down but the good news is there are still so many things to do in Calgary this week.
Some long weekend events are wrapping up and worth checking out, and there are some seasonal events that are still open but coming to an end soon. Catch them before they close for good!
Speed Dating
View this post on Instagram
What: If you’re sick of online dating, maybe this event is a sign to give something new a try! Even if the dates don’t work out, you can at least enjoy sipping on your complimentary drink.
When: September 8 at 6 pm
Where: Aura Calgary — 628 8th Avenue SW
Price: Tickets are $25 plus tax and can be purchased here
Stampeders Labour Day Classic
View this post on Instagram
What: Join the Stampeders in their biggest game of the year! They will host the Edmonton Elks on Monday and there will be so many other things to look forward to, including a major tailgate party, halftime performances and more.
When: Monday, September 4 at 5 pm
Where: McMahon Stadium — 1817 Crowchild Trail NW
Tickets: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here
The Chicks
View this post on Instagram
The Chicks, an iconic American country music band, are heading to Calgary early this month. Calgary is just one of the stops on their 2023 World Tour.
When: September 7 at 7:30 pm
Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
Tickets: Tickets start at around $220 on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here
2023 Honens Festival Calgary
View this post on Instagram
What: A classical piano festival is coming back to Calgary next month and there are so many ways to take in the free performances.
You can expect a high-quality musical experience as Honens is recognized worldwide for its International Piano Competition, which takes place every three years. The competition is “considered one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind.”
When: September 7 to 10
Where: There are performances planned at locations all over the city. Check out the schedule here.
Price: FREE
Cirque du Soleil
View this post on Instagram
What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.
When: August 25 to October 8
Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE
Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here
Downhill karting
View this post on Instagram
What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1.800-metre downhill track.
When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here
Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW
Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here
Labour Day Fill the Van
View this post on Instagram
What: Help the Calgary Food Bank fill a van with food for people in need.
When: September 4, 10 am to 2 pm
Where: Calgary & District Labour Council — #321 – 3132 26th Street NE
Price: FREE
A Summer in France wine tasting
View this post on Instagram
What: You don’t need to fly to France to try a gourmet French wine tasting! Delicious cheese & charcuterie from Soffritto are included.
When: September 7, 6:30 to 8:30 pm
Where: Market Wines University District — 4109 University Avenue NW
Price: Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here
Calgary Culture Days
View this post on Instagram
What: Calgary Culture Days is returning at the end of the week and there’s going to be so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.
When: All of September
Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.
Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit
View this post on Instagram
What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.
When: August 5 to September 10
Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast
Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.
- You might also like:
- 6 concerts we're excited to see in Calgary this month
- Get ready to boogie: a new roller skating rink is opening in Calgary
- 6 ridiculously funky Airbnb stays worth booking in Calgary (PHOTOS)
Calgary Zoo Wildscapes
View this post on Instagram
What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!
When: Now until September 25
Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE
Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.
What: Join thousands of people across the country as they lace up to raise money for Diabetes Canada. For more information, click here.
When: All of September
Where: Across Canada
Price: FREE
Le Burger Week
View this post on Instagram
What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. Details are still to be released for 2023.
When: September 1 to 14
Where: Check out which Calgary restaurants are participating on the festival website.
Summer on 17th
View this post on Instagram
What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here.
When: Now until September 23
Where: 17th Avenue SW
Price: FREE
Glenbow at the Edison
View this post on Instagram
What: The satellite location for the Glenbow Museum is free to get in and is constantly offering new and different exhibits to check out. From June 28 to October 15, you can see Gathie Falk’s experimental artworks, which include floating ceramic cabbages. To learn more and stay up to date with current exhibits, click here.
When: Exhibitions are offered year-round
Where: Glenbow at the Edison — 150 9th Avenue SW, 2nd floor
Deerfoot City
View this post on Instagram
What: This vibrant pop-up is a great spot to break out your skates (and maybe get some cute Instagram pics). It’s free to skate with your own equipment, but rentals are also available.
When: June 24 to September 10
Where: Deerfoot City — 901 64th Avenue NE
Price: FREE