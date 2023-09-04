16 fantastic things to do this week in Calgary: September 4 to 8

The thrill of the long weekend is winding down but the good news is there are still so many things to do in Calgary this week.

Some long weekend events are wrapping up and worth checking out, and there are some seasonal events that are still open but coming to an end soon. Catch them before they close for good!

Speed Dating

What: If you’re sick of online dating, maybe this event is a sign to give something new a try! Even if the dates don’t work out, you can at least enjoy sipping on your complimentary drink.

When: September 8 at 6 pm

Where: Aura Calgary — 628 8th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $25 plus tax and can be purchased here

Stampeders Labour Day Classic

What: Join the Stampeders in their biggest game of the year! They will host the Edmonton Elks on Monday and there will be so many other things to look forward to, including a major tailgate party, halftime performances and more.

When: Monday, September 4 at 5 pm

Where: McMahon Stadium — 1817 Crowchild Trail NW

Tickets: Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased here

The Chicks

The Chicks, an iconic American country music band, are heading to Calgary early this month. Calgary is just one of the stops on their 2023 World Tour.

When: September 7 at 7:30 pm

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

Tickets: Tickets start at around $220 on Ticketmaster and can be purchased here

2023 Honens Festival Calgary

What: A classical piano festival is coming back to Calgary next month and there are so many ways to take in the free performances.

You can expect a high-quality musical experience as Honens is recognized worldwide for its International Piano Competition, which takes place every three years. The competition is “considered one of the world’s most prestigious events of its kind.”

When: September 7 to 10

Where: There are performances planned at locations all over the city. Check out the schedule here.

Price: FREE

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Downhill karting

What: Get your adrenaline pumping this week by giving downhill karting a try at the city’s 1.800-metre downhill track.

When: Open hours vary throughout the season, check them out here

Where: Winsport Canada Olympic Park — 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets start at $28 for two rides and can be purchased here

Labour Day Fill the Van

What: Help the Calgary Food Bank fill a van with food for people in need.

When: September 4, 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Calgary & District Labour Council — #321 – 3132 26th Street NE

Price: FREE

A Summer in France wine tasting

What: You don’t need to fly to France to try a gourmet French wine tasting! Delicious cheese & charcuterie from Soffritto are included.

When: September 7, 6:30 to 8:30 pm

Where: Market Wines University District — 4109 University Avenue NW

Price: Tickets are $50 and can be purchased here

Calgary Culture Days

What: Calgary Culture Days is returning at the end of the week and there’s going to be so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Barbie: A Cultural Icon Exhibit

What: A giant Barbie exhibit has taken over Telus Spark, showcasing 50 years of the iconic doll. The exhibition includes exclusive interviews, an up-close look at vintage dolls, career representation and an overview of her fashion trends.

When: August 5 to September 10

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: Included in the cost of general admission. Tickets range in price, but general admission is $26.

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. They’re only up for a couple more weeks, so don’t miss your chance to see them!

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Lace Up To End Diabetes

What: Join thousands of people across the country as they lace up to raise money for Diabetes Canada. For more information, click here.

When: All of September

Where: Across Canada

Le Burger Week

What: Le Burger Week is coming back this year with participating restaurants making special burgers specifically for the festival. Details are still to be released for 2023.

When: September 1 to 14

Summer on 17th

What: Summer on 17th is back and it is absolutely packed with free entertainment and tons of free live music in Calgary throughout the summer. With something new scheduled almost every day, it’s bound to keep you entertained. For a full list of events, click here. When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Glenbow at the Edison