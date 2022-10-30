10 things to do in Calgary this week: October 31 to November 6

Halloween means a lot of fun events are happening early in the week, but there are lots of things to do in Calgary the rest of the week, too!

You can catch a world-famous musical along with a really interesting wine night.

Here are 10 things to do this week in Calgary.

Be mesmerized by Jesus Christ Superstar

What: Celebrating 50 years, Jesus Christ Superstar is here for a week to amaze audiences in Calgary. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks of the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” “Gethsemane,” and “Superstar.”

When: November 1 to November 6

Where: The Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium — 1415 14th Avenue NW

Time: Various

Cost: Starting at $49.50

Celebrate Spooky Season with Pumpkins After Dark Calgary 2022

What: Pumpkins After Dark will spook up Canada Olympic Park from September 22 to October 31 with pumpkins that are carved to resemble classic Halloween characters, dinosaurs and dragons, and movie and pop culture icons. The event boasts more than 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins. It’s certainly shaping up to be a must-do event this Halloween in YYC.

When: October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Time: Various

Cost: $21.95 tickets can be found here

What: Join a pre-scheduled ghost tour, or book your own private guided experience in Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary. Participants will be given a glimpse into Calgary’s mischief, mayhem, and murders through both ghost stories and local history.

Calgary Ghost Tour guides are easily recognizable by the capes they wear and the lanterns they carry as groups are led through the history and hauntings of the city.

When: Until November 5

Time: Varies by tour; select the date and time that works for your group for a private tour, or join a pre-set tour.

Where: Inglewood, Kensington, or downtown Calgary

Cost: Tickets start at $28 for adults and $20 for children. Private tours are $100 for up to four people, with additional guests for $25 per person (up to a total of 10 people).

Test your senses with a unique wine experience

What: Enjoy an unforgettable blindfolded tasting journey of some of the world’s most exceptional wines. This extremely unique wine experience is a fundraiser for Ghost River Theatre by artistic director Eric Rose. Audience members are blindfolded and led into the venue where they experience an intimate wine tasting. There will also be live music and an expert sommelier to help guide you through, along with a dinner at the end.

When: November 4

Time: 7 to 10:30 pm

Where: The Ranchmen’s Club — 710 13th Avenue SW

Cost: $150

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ScreamfestYYC (@screamfestyyc)

What: Screamfest is a tradition for horror fans in Calgary. Check out the haunted houses, terrifying rides, and spooky carnival games.

There will be six different haunted houses, with the promise of something new for 2022! There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more. A special, adults-only night will take place on October 27.

When: October 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand — 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

Get lost in a book at the Spooky Reading Tree

What: A larger-than-life Spooky Reading Tree will take centre stage in Southcentre’s Centre Court until Halloween featuring a reading nook and a variety of vignettes inspired by popular fairytales, including Hansel and Gretel, Little Red Riding Hood, The Wizard of Oz, Alice in Wonderland, and Snow White. You’ll have the chance to explore the reading tree and use the various tableaus as the backdrop for family photo ops. Community story times will also take place, during which families can enjoy dramatic readings of beloved childhood stories. The display will also create opportunities for Calgarians to learn more about Little Red Reading House, a special reading place for children.

When: Monday, October 31

Time: 11 am to 8 pm

Where: Southcentre Mall — 100 Anderson Road SE

Brave your way through a Wicked haunted house

What: Haunted Calgary is bringing its newest house to Calgary this spooky season with Wicked debuting this weekend. The wicked witch-themed attraction takes place in an underground parkade at the New Horizon Mall. You will also have to deal with the “house’s eternally suffering residents, and try to escape before the house claims your soul, too.”

When: Fridays and Saturdays to November 4

Where: New Horizon Mall

Time: Fridays, 7 to 9:30 pm; Saturdays, 2 to 10 pm

Tickets: Starting at $22

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daily Hive Calgary (@dailyhivecalgary)

What: There are a lot of wild Halloween events going on in Calgary, but if you aren’t looking for an intense scare, the spooktacular mini golf set-up at Winsport is perfect! Dress up and compete with the whole family.

When: Now until October 31

Where: 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: $10

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo – 210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many consider the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre – 220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)