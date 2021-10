22 things to do in Calgary this Halloween weekend: October 29 to 31

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The spookiest weekend of the year is here, and we’re here for it! Take advantage of all the things there are to do in Calgary this Halloween.

Get your car cleaned at a scare-wash, visit a haunted underground parkade, check out the Field of Screams, play a round of Squid Game laser tag, and much more.

If you prefer to steer clear of the scary vibes, there are lots of other things to do in YYC this weekend too. Check out a digital immersion gallery, enjoy some dinner theatre, visit the National Music Centre for free, or hit up an Instagrammable cocktail lounge.

Here are 22 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this Halloween weekend.

Pumpkin carving and craft beer at Free House

What: Everyone from amateur to expert carvers can head to Free House beer hall this week to put their pumpkin carving skills to the test. The $25 ticket includes one pumpkin, carving tools, and one draft beer or non-alcoholic drink. Carvers will also be able to enjoy Hocus Pocus and other Halloween movies in the bar, as well as try some delicious pumpkin beer on special.

When: October 30

Time: 7:30 pm on October 28 and 3 pm on October 30

Where: Free House (1153 Kensington Crescent NW, Calgary)

Cost: $25 per person

What: Night of the Living Drag is organized by Electric Stage Series, known for expressing the art of drag while offering a platform on stages in Calgary, and the event promises to bring some haunting one-of-a-kind fun this Halloween. The party kicks off at 7 pm on Friday, October 29, with a drag show at 8 pm featuring 12 incredible performers, including Liv Bright. The evening will also have a dance, drink specials, food baskets, and door prizes.

When: Friday, October 29

Time: 7 to 11 pm

Where: Royal Canadian Legion Branch 275 (755 40th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20

What: Returning for the third year, Tunnel of Terror is a drive-through-style haunted house created in a partnership between Great White Car Wash and Bluebird Self Storage. They’ve come up with two tunnels that are sure to raise some hairs over the Halloween weekend, and even though you’ll be safe from COVID-19 in the confines of your vehicle, you may not be quite as protected from the sense of dread you’ll feel inching your way through the chill-inducing tunnels.

When: October 29 to 31

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: Great White Car & Truck Wash (5421 Dufferin Boulevard SE, Calgary)

Cost: Starting at $23.34

Horror classics at the High River Sunset Drive-In

What:¬†Now is your chance to experience peak spooky vibes at High River’s Sunset Drive-In, located approximately 40 minutes south of Calgary. The drive-in has a fantastic lineup of horror content during the final days of October to close out its season.

Catch a trio of films on October 30, starting with The Adams Family at 6:30 pm, followed by The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 and Manos: The Hands of Fate.

When: October 30

Time: First movie begins at 6:30; check the event listing for schedule

Where: High River Sunset Drive-In (64137 Highway 543 East, High River)

Cost: $40 per vehicle

Orange Crush at TELUS Spark Science Centre

What: Celebrate Halloween at the science centre with a pumpkin smash, a live creepy crawlers inset program, bone-chilling ice cream treats, pumpkin bowling, ooey-gooey experiments, and more.

When: October 30 and 31

Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Where:¬†TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Regular admission; $26 for adults and $19 for children (save 20% on admission when you show up in costume!)

Party at The Back Alley

Visit The Back Alley nightclub this weekend for a tribute to Alice Cooper set on Friday or for their “Hells Bells” Halloween party on Saturday evening. The Saturday event features a $1,000 prize for the “best all-over costume,” and both nights offer incredible drink specials that the venue is known for.

When: Friday, October 29, and Saturday, October 30

Time: Doors open at 8 pm on Friday, 9 pm on Saturday

Where: The Back Alley (4630 Macleod Trail South, Calgary)

Cost: $11.29 on Friday, and free entry before 10 pm on Saturday (with ticket download)

What:¬†Beyond Van Gogh just reopened its immersive exhibit in Calgary after a brief hiatus. Get up close and personal with Van Gogh’s work through larger-than-life projections of his paintings. To round out this experience of the senses, the exhibit is accompanied by Van Gogh’s own words, set to a symphonic score.

When: October 23 to November 28

Time: Timed tickets available from 10 am to 9 pm daily, with yoga classes at 8:30 am every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday

Where: The BMO Centre on Stampede Park (20 Roundup Way SE)

Tickets: $33.99 for adults, available now

Halloween Hootenanny at Common Bond

Do the Mash… the Monster Mash, at Common Bond this weekend. The Monster Mash Dance Party is the perfect spot to show off your moves (and your costume) this Halloween, and there will be a DJ and prizes for the best costume.

If you want to fuel up before the event, you can grab a ticket for the 3-course Eat, Drink, and Be Scary dinner too.

When: Saturday, October 30

Time: 7 pm

Where:¬†Common Bond (#102 ‚Äď 630 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $22.34

Watch a FREE outdoor play that’s perfect for all ages

What: Re-discover the magic of theatre with Quest Theatre’s outdoor public performances of Hello Friend. The 15-minute play uses theatrical masks, physical storytelling, and music to explore themes of resiliency, imagination, adaptability, and friendship. Perfect for audiences of all ages, Hello Friend will be popping up on October 22 and 29 at cSPACE King Edward’s Art Park.

When: October 29

Time: 3, 3:30, and 4 pm

Where: Art Park at cSPACE King Edward (#125 – 1721 29th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free (donations accepted at questtheatre.org)

What:¬†Southcentre Mall is celebrating Halloween this month with an opportunity for Calgarians to capture some fun and spooky pictures with five Instagrammable backdrops. Follow the trail of monster paws along the floor throughout the mall or find your way from one to the next — and there’s even a bonus pet-friendly display outside of PetSmart to snap a pic with your four-legged friend!

When: October 8 to 31

Time: Mall hours (10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, and 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays)

Where: Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Haunted Calgary Presents: Museum of the Macabre

What:¬†Underground parkades are a little eerie at the best of times, but Haunted Calgary is taking the spooky factor up a notch this October. The production company has set up a walk-through Halloween attraction in the underground parkade at New Horizon Mall, featuring “monsters, ghouls, and oddities” and “macabre beasts” to help scare you silly this month.

When: October 29 and 30

Time: Multiple time slots available; varies by date

Where: New Horizon Mall (260300 Writing Creek Crescent, Balzac)

Cost: Tickets available starting at $10

Field of Screams at Cobb’s Adventure Park

Cobb’s Adventure Park¬†is turning into a thrilling terror show this October at its Field of Screams. There will be goosebump-inducing haunted houses, blacklight mini golf, archery tag, a bonfire, giant puzzles, food trucks, a candy store, and more.

In true Cobb’s fashion, there will also be a kangaroo petting zoo from 6 to 7 pm to get some animal love in before you scare yourself silly.

When: October 29 and 30

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where:¬†Cobb’s Adventure Park (1500 84th Street NE, Calgary)

Tickets: $26

What: Fans of¬†Squid Game can play a (less gruesome) version of the popular Netflix series in Calgary this Halloween. For the month of October, all weekend sessions ‚ÄĒ that’s Friday through Sunday ‚ÄĒ at tactical laser tag venue Classified have transformed into a game mode inspired by the show. Operatives will be participating in a classic game of Red Light, Green Light, as the final mission in their laser tag session.

When: Friday to Sunday sessions until October 31

Time: 5 to 9:30 pm on Fridays, 12:30 to 9:30 pm on Saturdays, and 12:30 to 8 pm on Sundays

Where: Classified (Bay 3, 1305 33rd Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: $33 for a 90-minute public session; call or book online to reserve a spot

Phone: 403-903-9959

What:¬†Feelin’ Groovy ‚Äď The Best of Folk Rock features tributes to some of the most influential singer/songwriters, including Joni Mitchell, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, and many more. Plus, enjoy some amazing eats from Stage West’s huge buffet along with your entertainment.

When: August 27 to November 14

Time: Varies by date

Where: Stage West Theatre Restaurant (727 42nd Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $86.10 for regularly priced tickets, with special rates available on select dates

New Level Brewing’s¬†drag event

Tana Nuff’s BOO’S AND BREW’S party is New Level Brewing’s very first drag event, just in time for Halloween. The event features five amazing drag performers, along with great scares and great beer.

When: Friday, October 29

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where:¬†New Level Brewing (#4140 ‚Äď 7005 Fairmount Drive SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 (includes one drink ticket)

What: Celebrate fall at the corn maze! Calgary Farmyard has all of its activities open for Harvest Lights, and the entire farm will be lit up in a fantastic display, with the exception of the corn maze. The maze will be kept dark as an added challenge for guests to find their way through using flashlights. You can also snap photos with pumpkins or purchase some to bring home.

When: Fridays and Saturdays from September 17 to October 31

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard (284022 Township Road 224)

Cost: $19.95 if purchased online in advance, $22.95 at the gate

What:¬†Pumpkins After Dark features over 6,000 hand-carved pumpkins in a walk-through nighttime experience that’s fun for all ages. Pumpkin sculptures and displays include everything from classic Halloween characters to dragons and dinosaurs to movie and pop culture icons, and there’ll also be food trucks, hot chocolate and coffee, pumpkin carving demonstrations, Monster Mini Golf, and pumpkins and merchandise up for sale to bring a part of the Halloween magic home with you.

When: Thursday through Sunday from September 23 to October 31

Time: 6 to 10:45 pm

Where:¬†Husky Gardens at WinSport’s Canada Olympic Park (88 Canada Olympic Road SW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available online now for $19.95 for adults and $17.95 for children, with kids three and under free (must be purchased in advance, no on-site ticket sales)

What: Screamfest is known for its terrifying haunted houses, zombies, creepy clowns, and “murderers,” along with other chills and thrills. As the event’s website promises, “you will scream.” Ticketholders will enjoy six different haunted houses, with everything from the Grim Reaper to zombies and clowns ready to scare guests silly. There are also carnival games and axe throwing on the Midway of Mayhem, a coffin ride, food trucks, a beer lounge, and more.

When: October 28, 29, and 31

Time: 7 pm to midnight

Where: Stampede Park Grandstand, 3rd Street SE, Calgary

Tickets: Starting at $25; available now

What: Free pop-up art and music activations will run each weekend in Kensington Village until November, bringing Calgarians a chance to enjoy live music, performers, and much more throughout the neighbourhood. This Saturday, catch an acapella performance from the Youth Singers of Calgary ONCUE division and solo acts from the SENIOR HI Division.

When: Every Saturday from June through November

Time: 12:30 to 2:30 pm

Where: In front of Trapped Escape Room (1139 Kensington Road NW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

Attend a free yoga class

What:¬†Relax and get some fresh air with a free class through Calgary Outdoor Yoga. There are two sessions offered each Sunday at locations in Mahogany and Stanley Park. It’s important to note that pre-registration is required, and attendee numbers are limited.

When: Every Sunday through until October 31

Time: 10 am and 1 pm

Where: Participants will receive an email the night before with the exact secret location of each class.

Cost: Free

Check out The Dark Arts pop-up at The GRAND Theatre

What: An interim exhibit inside The GRAND Theatre mashes up refined cocktails, a shareable menu, and works by some of YYC’s most accomplished artists. The Dark Arts is an Instagrammable lounge, providing the perfect backdrop for a seated atmosphere that offers much to explore.

When: Wednesday to Saturday until the end of December

Time: 5 pm to late

Where: The GRAND Theatre (601 1st Street SW, Calgary)

Cost: No entry fee; prices vary by food and drink item

What: Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre, celebrates its five-year anniversary with free admission every weekend through the rest of the year. Check out new and updated exhibits, catch instrument show-and-tells, and delve into the history of iconic Canadian musicians. Reserve your tickets online now.

When: Weekends until the end of 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Studio Bell (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Free