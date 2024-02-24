8 fantastic things to do in Calgary this week: February 26 to March 1

With some snow still on the ground and the cold making a return, there are some great outdoor winter activities to try around Calgary.

Whether you want to head out into the snow or are looking for a fun escape from the outdoors, here are some great things happening around Calgary you might want to try for yourself.

Pizza making class at Lina’s

What: Learn how to make the perfect pizza from no one else other than the local masters of the culinary craft. Enjoy a glass of Prosecco while you setting up for the class!

When: February 26 at 6 pm

Where: Lina’s (exact location TBA)

Price: $70 and can be purchased online here

Human Bonspiel

What: This four-day event will have teams competing in a human bonspiel race that raises money for charity. Participants will shoot across the ice at Olympic Plaza as they attempt to hit a button on the opposite side. It’s free to watch, but if you’d like to register with a team, you can also do that here.

When: February 26 to March 1

Where: Olympic Plaza – 222 8th Avenue SE

Sam Roberts Band

What: Check out this singer who has been topping Canadian music charts since 2002.

When: February 29 at 8 pm

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium

Price: Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased online here

Mirror Mirror at Chinook Centre

What: This interactive art exhibit has taken over the old Nordstrom building in Chinook. Mirror Mirror is an experience Moment Factory describes as “a playground of immersive art that transports you to a world blurring the boundaries between reality and imagination.” It’s a treat for all the senses, being an installation that combines “scenography, light, words, original music, and interactivity to create a surreal and sensory playground of immersive art that reconnects us to our imagination.”

We checked it out for ourselves and were blown away! Every single room is a visual treat that is guaranteed to make for a perfect photo backdrop.

When: Opens February 2

Where: North Court Chinook Centre

Price: $22 for adults and $18 for children

Da Vinci The Exhibition at Telus Spark

What: Da Vinci fans won’t want to miss this incredible exhibit that just opened at Telus Spark. The event says guests will have the chance to “delve into da Vinci’s advanced understanding of science, mathematics, and nature through themed galleries showcasing his designs, from helicopters to visionary city plans.”

When: January 22 to May 5

Where: Telus Spark — 220 Saint George’s Drive Northeast

Price: $26 for adults; can be purchased online here

Tubing at Winsport

What: If you want to get outside but are looking for something a little more unique, you could always try tubing at Winsport! With snow in the forecast, it could be the perfect week for it – if you bundle up, of course.

When: Fridays and weekends

Where: Winsport – 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Price: Tickets are $18; can be booked online here

YYC Hot Chocolate Fest

What: If you or your partner have a sweet tooth, there’s nothing quite like the YYC Hot Chocolate Fest. With so many unique concoctions at various locations around the city, you’ll have fun hunting down the most unique flavours while exploring Calgary.

When: February 1 to 29

Where: Various locations around Calgary. For a full list of participating vendors, click here.

BHM exhibition at the Military Museums

What: A new exhibition showcasing the vital role and sacrifices made by Black Canadian soldiers from World War I to the present day is on at the Miltary Museums. Running throughout February, there are many opportunities to check it out for yourself.

When: February 2 to 29

Where: Military Museums – 4520 Crowchild Trail SW

Price: Regular admission ranging from FREE to $35 for a family pass