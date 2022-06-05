11 things to do in Calgary this week: June 6 to 12

As we settle into June, there are plenty of things to do in Calgary to make the most of the season.

You can go on a cheap movie date at Cineplex, shop (and eat!) local at a street festival, have a “wild” brunch at the zoo, or step into an alternate reality at the science centre.

And, catch the Otipemisiwak contemporary visual art display at Fort Calgary in its final weeks, or visit a brand new exhibit at Studio Bell, chronicling the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art.

Here are 11 of the best things to do in and around Calgary this week.

Shop local at the Inglewood Night Market

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Inglewood Night Market (@inglewoodnightmarketyyc)

What: Shop local at the outdoor Inglewood Night Market this weekend. This modern market boasts locally sourced and handmade vendors selling a range of goods, from handmade crafts and vintage clothing to antiques and collectibles, artisan eats, and more.

When: June 10, July 8, August 12, and September 9 and 16

Time: 5 to 11 pm

Where: Inglewood (10th and 11th Streets SE and 10th Avenue SE)

Cost: Free

Check out new work from some of Alberta’s most promising emerging artists at IGNITE!

What: The IGNITE! Festival of Emerging artists, presented by Sage Theatre, is a four-day multi-disciplinary event that features approximately 100 artists in its programming each year. This year’s festival boasts a line-up of seven productions, spanning a number of artistic mediums. There will be screenings in collaboration with Making Treaty 7, original work from Sage Theatre’s Artistic Director Jason Meheml, a show presented by students from Dr. EP Scarlett High School, and a movement piece accented with coding and the use of the CONNEX system. There’s sure to be something for everyone to discover during this inspiring event!

When: June 8 to 11

Time: Varies by show

Where: Pumphouse Theatres (2140 Pumphouse Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Ticket details to come, watch the Sage Theatre website for more info

Kick off summer with a beach bash drag show at Trolley 5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylee Roman (@kyleeromanentertainment)

What: Attend a happy hour beach bash drag show this Saturday in support of the Centre for Sexuality and its 50th anniversary. The event is hosted by Kylee Roman and features local queens Addi Pose, Farrah Nuff and Hermena. Your $20 ticket includes a donation, drink, and an incredible show.

When: June 11

Time: 3 to 6 pm

Where: Trolley 5 Brewpub (728 17th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $20

Enjoy a one-of-a-kind dino-themed dinner at the Royal Tyrrell Museum

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eat North (@eatnorth)

What: Alberta Era, a popular science-meets-culinary interactive event, is finally returning to Drumheller. The unique dinosaur-themed evening offers two different experiences, with the first being a laid-back happy hour for $20. Guests can enjoy canapes, live music, and bar service during the happy hour.

The second is the Alberta Era Full Experience, which costs $75 a ticket and includes a cocktail and a sit-down three-course dinner in the museum’s event space, prepared by three talented Alberta chefs.

In addition to a dino-themed menu, 10 of the Alberta Era Full Experience ticket holders will also have another Jurassic Park-like moment. These guests will be able to take a tour of the Royal Tyrrell Museum’s private fossil library, which contains thousands of dinosaur bones and is rarely accessible to the general public.

When: June 11

Time: Happy hour starts at 5 pm

Where: Royal Tyrrell Museum (1500 N Dinosaur Trail, Drumheller)

Cost: $20 or $75 tickets available

Celebrate National Indigenous History Month with Calgary Public Library

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Calgary Public Library (@calgarylibrary)

What: Calgary Public Library is hosting a series of free programs and events for National Indigenous History Month this June. Programming throughout the month includes panel discussions, Indigenous Family Storytime, book displays, and a film screening, all kicked off with a mini powwow on June 4.

When: Throughout June

Time: Varies by program

Where: Varies by program

Cost: Free

Visit a brand new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre

View this post on Instagram A post shared by National Music Centre (@nmc_canada)

What: A new exhibit at Canada’s National Music Centre, “Buffy Sainte-Marie: Pathfinder,” shows the evolution of one of the early innovators of digital art, beginning with the purchase of the Cree singer-songwriter’s first Macintosh computer in 1984. The travelling exhibit will be on display at Studio Bell until August 1, 2022.

When: June 3 to August 1

Time: Studio Bell is open from 10 am to 5 pm, Thursday through Sunday

Where: Studio Bell – Canada’s National Music Centre (850 4th Street SE, Calgary)

Cost: Pay-what-you-can admission

Meet someone new at a WLW Speed Dating event

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylee Roman (@kyleeromanentertainment)

What: Whether you’re looking for a relationship, interested in getting to know someone new, want to dip your toe back into the dating pool, or just aren’t keen on using dating apps this just might be up your alley! Check out this queer speed dating event at The Dark Arts hosted by Kylee Roman, with WLW-identifying folks. And if you don’t make a romantic connection, you just might meet a new pal – plus, you get a glass of bubbles out of it, so it’s a win-win. Please note that this is a 21+ event.

When: June 9

Time: 7 to 9 pm

Where: The Dark Arts Restaurant & Drink (834 11th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: $12.59 (includes complimentary glass of bubbles)

Check out the Otipemisiwak exhibition at Fort Calgary

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fort Calgary (@fortcalgary)

What: Fort Calgary launched Otipemisiwak, an exhibition of contemporary visual art, to celebrate Métis Week in November 2021, and it remains on display until June 2022. The exhibit showcases recent works by Daphne Boyer, a visual artist, and plant scientist, using a photo-based technique that mirrors spectacular traditional Métis beading.

When: On now until June 26

Time: Fort Calgary hours (currently 10 am to 5 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays)

Where: Fort Calgary (750 9th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $10 for general admission to Fort Calgary or free for youth age 17 and under and Indigenous peoples

Go on a cheap movie date at select Cineplex theatres

What: Looking for budget-friendly entertainment options? Cineplex is featuring select movie screenings for $2.99 this month at several of its Calgary locations. The Cineplex Family Favourites series runs every Saturday at 11 am and offers the chance to enjoy a good flick at a great price.

When: June 11, 18, and 25

Time: 11 am

Where: Varies by date; participating Calgary locations include Cineplex Cinemas Seton and VIP, Cineplex Odeon Crowfoot Crossing Cinemas, Cineplex Odeon Sunridge Spectrum Cinemas, Cineplex Cinemas East Hills, Scotiabank Theatre Chinook, and Cineplex Odeon Westhills Cinemas

Cost: $2.99; tickets available online

Have a “wild” brunch at the Calgary Zoo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Calgary Zoo (@thecalgaryzoo)

What: Enjoy weekend brunch at the Calgary Zoo. Held in the heart of Destination Africa, the zoo’s Safari Brunch features both gourmet and comfort breakfast foods, including a free-flowing chocolate fountain with fresh fruit, eggs Benedict with Canadian bacon, a Belgian waffle bar, and much more.

When: Every Sunday until November 13, 2022

Time: First seating 9 to 10:30 am, second seating 11 am to 12:30 pm, and third seating on select dates from 1 to 2:30 pm

Where: Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: $44.95 for adults, $27.95 for children

Walk into a parallel universe at Calgary’s science centre

What: Fascinated by the idea of parallel universes? If so, you can now take a deeper trip into the world of the subatomic in an exhibit at Telus Spark Science Centre’s digital immersion gallery. The team at Calgary’s science centre has taken what many would consider to be the hardest science subject – quantum physics – and turned it into a floor-to-ceiling visual adventure that everyone can relate to.

When: Open as of March 1, 2022

Time: Science centre hours (9 am to 4 pm Monday through Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm Friday through Sunday)

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with general admission ($26 for adults, $19 for children)